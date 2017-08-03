Xbox One X News: Over 80 Games To Be Enhanced for Upcoming Console

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Head of Microsoft Xbox Phil Spencer introduces the Xbox One X gaming console during the Xbox E3 2017 media briefing.

With a few months remaining before the retail release of Xbox One X, over 80 games have already been confirmed to be enhanced for the upcoming console.

Recently, a NeoGAF user posted a list of all upcoming and existing games that will be visually enhanced to maximize the promised True 4K resolution gaming on Xbox One X. The said list currently contains more than 80 games which includes some of the most requested titles.

When Xbox One X was announced during the Electronic Entertainment Expo last June, one criticism that Microsoft got was the rather limited list of games compatible with the console. However, it looks like more titles have been added to the bunch as the release of the console approaches.

Some of the upcoming games to run at 4K on Xbox One X are "Anthem," "Madden NFL 18," "FIFA 18," "Path of Exile," "State of Decay 2" and more.

So far, only a few games were confirmed to support a 60 frames per second frame rate. These include racing simulation video games "Project CARS 2," "F1 2017," and "Forza Motorsport 7." The platform adventure game "Super Lucky's Tale" will also run at 60 fps.

On the other hand, more titles are confirmed to play at 30 fps on Xbox One X, including "Assassin's Creed: Origins," "Crackdown 3," "Fortnite," and "Middle Earth: Shadow of War" (also in native 4K).

Meanwhile, developers confirmed to Wccftech that the game "Killing Floor 2" will run at 1,800p resolution once it reaches the Xbox One X. While it is the same performance that the game has on Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro, the main difference is that the title will run at native 4K without the need for checkerboarding on the Xbox One X.

Several developers have also confirmed the enhancement of many existing games to match the power of the Xbox One X. The list includes "Ark: Survival Evolved" to run at 60 fps in 1080p resolution, "Elder Scrolls Online," "Final Fantasy 15," "Gears of War 4," "Halo 5," "Killer Instinct," "Paladins: Champions of the Realm," "World of Tanks," and more.

Xbox One X will be released on Nov. 7 and will cost $499.