Xbox One X Price, News: Exec Says Console is Sold at Great Value for 'High-End Gamers'

Xbox's Corporate Vice President Mike Ybarra recently defended Xbox One X's pricing and said it was a great deal for high-end gamers.

REUTERS/Kevork DjansezianHead of Microsoft Xbox Phil Spencer introduces the Xbox One X gaming console during the Xbox E3 2017 media briefing.

When the Xbox One X was revealed this week in time for the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo, attendees and gamers all over the world had a hint that the product of Project Scorpio would highlight native 4K gaming.

That would be impossible to do without packing the machine with some of the most advanced specifications for gaming consoles. While many were prepared to see a higher price point compared to earlier Xbox products, the $499 tag still came as a shocker to some since Microsoft had introduced the Xbox One S just last year at E3 2016, and it was sold starting at $249.

It can be recalled that months before the Xbox One X was unveiled, Xbox chief Phil Spencer had implied that the Project Scorpio console would certainly not have a "prohibitive" price.

Now that their "most powerful console" is out and is priced at $499, Ybarra told Tech Radar that if he were to convince someone to buy the Xbox One X, he would say: "If you're a high-end gamer and you want the absolute best experience possible there's no place you'll find a better performance to price ratio than Xbox One X. True 4K, all the features you saw in the briefing at $499, that value proposition is great."

Ybarra reiterated that Xbox wanted to give gamers the choice and they were merely providing options since they also have the Xbox One S that "has things like Game Pass which lets you have 100+ games for a small monthly fee ... It has 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos."

Meanwhile, even if the company claims Xbox One X to be one of the most competitive gaming platforms, Ybarra would not go as far as saying it can replace PC gaming. He added that "almost 20" games presented at the Xbox E3 2017 stage will be ported to PC soon.

With the array of Xbox consoles they have and the introduction of the Xbox One X, Ybarra said that the main goal is to "get everyone into Xbox."

Xbox One X will hit the market on Nov. 7.