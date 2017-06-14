Xbox One X Release Date, News: Microsoft's 'Most Powerful Console' Comes at a High Cost; Gets Exclusive 4K Games

The product of Project Scorpio, now called Xbox One X, is marketed as the "most powerful console" and it comes with a high price, plus a good list of supported games.

Microsoft/XboxA still from Xbox One X's official promotional page.

It was already expected that Microsoft would showcase the Xbox One X, also referred to as Xbox Scorpio, to the general public at their pre-Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 event. They also took the time to discuss games that would benefit from the native 4K resolution offered by the Xbox One X.

With the technical specifications found on the Xbox One X, it would be hard to discredit Microsoft's claims of the product being the most powerful console to date.

As promised, it did come out with 6 teraflops for graphics processing (clocked at 1,172 megahertz) to achieve its main purpose of delivering "immersive true 4K gaming." As a point of comparison, Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro only has 4.2 teraflops. Meanwhile, Xbox One X's graphics card has an ample 12 GB of onboard GDDR5 memory.

It is powered by a custom-made processing chip from Advanced Micro Devices that runs at a base clock speed of 2.3 gigahertz. For faster and more stable graphics loading, the Xbox One X is equipped with a 326 GB per second memory bandwidth.

Thanks to its hefty specs, the Xbox One X is capable of several enhanced gaming features. Apart from the ability to run at native 4K, it also operates naturally with High-Dynamic Range technology that delivers more detailed images. It is safe to say that the Xbox One X is the first-ever console to have all these specs and features while managing to be the Xbox product with the smallest physical built.

However, as mentioned, a powerful rig comes at a cost. The Xbox One X is going to be priced at $499, making it one of the most expensive consoles there is. Its close competitor, the PS4 Pro, costs $399.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also made sure that there will be an array of "4K exclusive games." Some of them are "Forza Motorsport 7," "State of Decay 2," "Crackdown 3," "Halo Wars 2," "Final Fantasy XV," "Ghost Recon: Wildlands," "Injustice 2," "The Elder Scrolls Online," "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" and many more.

Added to that, the Xbox One X is also supported by the Xbox's backward compatibility program, which adds more than 300 Xbox 360 games that are playable on the new console. The Xbox One X also works with gaming accessories used on other Xbox consoles as well as with 1080p TV screens.

The Xbox One X will be released on Nov. 7.