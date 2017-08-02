Xbox One X Will Help the Video Game Industry Grow, According to Ubisoft CEO

Microsoft's unveiling of the Xbox One X was one of the biggest stories to come out of 2017. Ubisoft seems to think so as CEO Yves Guillemot has said that the console will have a big impact in growing the video game industry.

Microsoft A promo photo for the upcoming Xbox One X.

In an interview with Gamespot, Guillemot said that he is encouraged by Microsoft's move to shift focus from the peripheral-like Kinect to the power of their newest machine. He also said that "Assassin's Creed: Origins" takes "good advantage" of the console.

"We think it has a good potential. If Microsoft is really behind it, it can do well," Guillemot added.

The decision to include a Kinect with every Xbox One was heavily criticized by the industry. This led Microsoft to unbundle the camera and focus instead on more immersion, better artificial intelligence and overall better games with the Xbox One X.

However, the higher specs also meant a bigger price tag. Analysts believe that the $500 price tag is already too high, hurting its appeal to a wide audience.

It seems Microsoft is already aware of this fact even before the console was unveiled at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Back when it was still known as "Project Scorpio" the company referred to it as a premium console. Xbox head Phil Spencer also came out and said that he believes the cheaper Xbox One S will fare better in terms of sales.

Aside from the price, there is only a small number of games that can take advantage of the console's power. However, this is expected to change once it hits the shelves later this year.

The Xbox One X is set to be released on Nov. 7. For those who want to get their hands on the console but have no cash to spare, Taco Bell is currently holding a giveaway in partnership with Microsoft.