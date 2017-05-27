Xbox Project Scorpio News Update: Phil Spencer Says Upcoming Console Will Provide Best Game Versions

Xbox chief Phil Spencer recently said that the upcoming Xbox Scorpio will deliver the best console versions of video games.

(Photo: Microsoft/Xbox)A promo image for the upcoming Xbox Project Scorpio console from Microsoft, showing the internal hardware with its Xbox branded "Scorpio Engine" processor.

Since Xbox's Project Scorpio was previewed by Microsoft where Eurogamer's Digital Foundry gave some serious compliments as to what it can deliver, gamers and fans ended up having more questions than ever.

@XtremeGaming22 I'm very confident, from what we are seeing and hearing, Scorpio will be the very best console version of games this year.. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 23, 2017

Recently, Twitter user @XtremeGaming22 asked Spencer through the social media platform if games with heavy graphics such as "Destiny 2" and "Call of Duty" would run better on Xbox Scorpio.

Spencer replied, "I'm very confident, from what we are seeing and hearing, Scorpio will be the very best console version of games this year."

Though not mentioned in the Twitter conversation, that question that involves "Destiny 2" might have been prompted by earlier news that the said game cannot run at 60 frames per second on Sony's most advanced console to date, the PlayStation 4 Pro.

Talking to IGN shortly after "Destiny 2" was confirmed, Bungie's Luke Smith explained: "PS4 Pro is super powerful, but it couldn't run our game at 60. Our game's this rich physics simulation where collision of players, networking, etc, and like, it wouldn't run... [there's] not enough horsepower there."

On the other hand, one of the notable remarks Digital Foundry made when they reported on the console was that Project Scorpio combines "smart design with sheer horsepower."

Developers are free to choose how they use the power of Project Scorpio for games. We have no requirements limiting framerate or fidelity. — Mike Ybarra (@XboxQwik) May 19, 2017

Subsequently, Xbox's engineering lead Mark Ybarra addressed a Twitter follower's concern that parity on frame rate between Xbox One and Scorpio might limit the latter. Ybarra said: "Developers are free to choose how they use the power of Project Scorpio for games. We have no requirements limiting framerate or fidelity."

So far, Microsoft has revealed that the Xbox's Project Scorpio is powered by a graphics processing unit with 40 custom compute units clocked at 1,172 megahertz and paired with a custom CPU with eight x86 cores running at 2.3 gigahertz.

Microsoft has yet to reveal the price of the the Xbox Scorpio console but they are certain that it will launch later this year.