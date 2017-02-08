Yalu iOS 10.1.1 Jailbreak Update: iPhone with iOS 10.2 Can Now be Jailbroken, Thanks to Yalu102

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Famous hacker Luca Todesco, who was once demanded to release his iOS 10 jailbreak tool to the public, has succumbed to the requests of his fans and came out with Yalu102 jailbreak for iOS 10.2. Finally, the jailbreak community has a tool to use after waiting for a considerable amount of time.

It was previously expected that Pangu, a Chinese jailbreak team, will be the one to come out with a tool. However, they only released a video showing that they could penetrate iOS 10 without any tool released.

Yalu jailbreak by Todesco is now functional on iPhone 6s and iPhone SE running on iOS 10.2. A tweet posted by the hacker states that a jailbreak tool will come out for iPhone 7, but it is not the focus as of the moment. This sparked hope among iPhone 7 owners who are currently envying those who are already enjoying the anticipated tool.

ValueWalk wrote that a jailbreak solution that includes variations of iPhone 7 is already available, but Todesco has released the software only to developers as it is not yet reliable.

The Cupertino tech company has been consistently fighting all jailbreak teams from penetrating their iOS. Such tools are used by owners as they can install some apps that are not approved by Apple. The recent iOS 10 has been constantly updated to strengthen its security measures, but Todesco may have won the fight with his Yalu tool.

Yalu jailbreak tool can only be used on iOS 10.2 devices, which means users would have to upgrade. On the downside, it is nearly impossible to downgrade a device to 10.2.

Jailbreak users should also note that Yalu is semi-untethered, so a device needs to be jailbroken again if it restarts. Jailbroken devices are more susceptible to harm than the secured counterparts, but the former allow owners more freedom with their devices.