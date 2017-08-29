'Yomawari: Midnight Shadows' Release Date News: Gameplay Trailer for Horror Title Unveiled

Nippon Ichi Software has released a new trailer for "Yomawari: Midnight Shadows." The upcoming horror game is already available in Japan and is set to hit western shelves this October.

Nippon Ichi Software A screenshot from the "Yomawari: Midnight Shadows" trailer.

"Yomawari" gives gamers a unique horror game experience that doesn't rely on jump scares and creatures from the nine circles of hell. Rather, it puts them in the shoes of two young girls, Yui and Haru, who must find each other while at the same time avoiding creatures of the night using whatever they can get their hands on.

Hiding from spirits, ghouls and strange monstrosities that wish to eat them whole, the two girls wander around a dimly lit and apparently deserted town. With only a flashlight as their source of light and a heartbeat meter that increases when the creatures are nearby, players will switch between the two protagonists as they find clues that will eventually guide them to each other so that they can find their way home.

As the story progresses, the girls find charm-like items called "Omamori" which works the same way as skill points. These upgrade the girls' stats such as stamina and speed to better avoid the midnight creatures.

The most heart-pounding moment of the game is when Yui or Haru narrowly escapes an encounter and must hide behind an object as the creature searches for its meal. The only thing the girls can see at this moment is the object they are hiding against which certainly makes it more tense.

"Yomawari: Midnight Shadows" features a beautiful art style which adds to the eerie feel of the locales that are being explored by the girls. The creatures, many of which are from Japanese folklore, are cartoonish yet frightening in a "Courage the Cowardly Dog" sort of way.

"Yomawari: Midnight Shadows" is set to be released for the PlayStation 4, PS Vita and PC via Steam on Oct. 24.