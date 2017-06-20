YotaPhone 3 Release Date, Specs, Price News: Dual-Screen Smartphone to Launch Later This Year

YotaPhone 3, the newest version of the dual-screen smartphone from Russian manufacturer Baoli Yota, has finally been unveiled.

YotaA promotional image for the YotaPhone 2. Its successor is scheduled to launch later this year.

According to reports, the YotaPhone 3 was recently announced at the China–Russia Expo in Harbin, Northern China.

Just like the YotaPhone 2, the upcoming smartphone will have two displays. According to a spec sheet obtained by Engadget, the YotaPhone 3 will feature a 5.5-inch active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels on the front panel. The other side, on the other hand, will have a 5.2-inch E Ink touchscreen with a resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM). There will be two versions of the smartphone. One will come with 64 GB of built-in storage and will cost $350. The other will have 128 GB of storage with a price tag of $450.

Other notable features include 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel cameras, a fingerprint sensor on the front panel, a dual-SIM configuration and the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. There is also a 3,200 mAh battery as well as a USB Type-C port.

The YotaPhone is expected to launch sometime in the fall. However, there's no news yet if the device will be launched in the United States.

It can be recalled that after crowdfunding campaign for the YotaPhone 2's U.S. launch, Yota decided to cancel its plans due to issues with its manufacturing partners, as reported by The Verge.

Given its premise of delivering two different screens, there are a lot of consumers wanting a taste of what the YotaPhone series offers. Will the YotaPhone 3 be able to bring the company success when it launches later this year? Unfortunately, the company isn't seen to be any more stable now due to funding and management issues.

It remains to be seen if these behind-the-scenes issues will affect the release and availability of the YotaPhone 3.