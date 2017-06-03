'Young Sheldon' Premiere News: CBS Announces Show's Debut; Jim Parsons Explains How He Came Up with Series

CBS has announced the premiere date for "Young Sheldon." Meanwhile, Jim Parsons shared how he came up with the whole concept for the show.

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS"Young Sheldon" will premiere this September on CBS.

CBS' newest TV sitcom, "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off series "Young Sheldon," follows a young Sheldon Cooper — portrayed by HBO's "Big Little Lies" star, Iain Armitage — when he was still 9 years old and just about to go to high school in his hometown in East Texas.

Zoe Perry will be portraying the young Mary Cooper on the show, joined by Raegan Revord as Sheldon's twin sister Missy, Montana Jordan as his older brother George Jr., and Lance Barber as the Sheldon patriarch, George, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

CBS announced that "Young Sheldon" will premiere just after "The Big Bang Theory" returns with season 11, Deadline reported. Both shows are slated to premiere on Monday, Sept. 25, before moving on to their regular time slots on Thursdays, beginning Nov. 2.

"Young Sheldon" will be narrated by Parsons, who portrays the older version of Sheldon in the parent series, "The Big Bang Theory."

Parsons guested at "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" recently, and shared how he came up with the idea to create the "Young Sheldon" spin-off series.

"It's like an origin story. I was trying to come up with an idea for a show, and we had this idea about my little nephew, who is really smart, down in Texas. My family is pretty average — no offense to them, but they're very normal, and he's very smart. One thing led to another and I thought, 'This could be Sheldon,'" Parsons revealed.

The actor then presented the idea to Chuck Lorre, creator of "The Big Bang Theory," who approved of it and began creating the spin-off series.

"Young Sheldon" premieres on Monday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.