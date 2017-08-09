'Younger' Season 4 'Fever Pitch' Spoilers: Kelsey, Josh, and Lauren Travel Upstate to Avoid Charles

When TV Land's single-camera comedy-drama series "Younger" returns with an all-new episode, Josh, Kelsey, and Lauren will be heading upstate for a short vacation.

Facebook/youngertv "Younger" season 4 episode 7, titled "Fever Pitch," airs on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 10 p.m. ET on TV Land.

As revealed in the synopsis of the seventh episode of "Younger" season 4, titled "Fever Pitch," Kelsey (Hilary Duff), along with Josh (Nico Tortorella) and Lauren (Molly Bernard), will be traveling to avoid the wrath of Charles (Peter Hermann).

A trailer for the upcoming episode shows Lauren convincing Kelsey that their trip upstate will do well for her relationship with Josh.

"Things upstate vacay will do wonders for you two," Lauren says, "it'll be like an episode of Girls except we like each other."

Kelsey, however, will continue to insist that they are only friends. "That is exactly how these things always start," Lauren retorts. "Have you seen a single Cameron Diaz movie?" she adds.

During their trip, the pair's chemistry will be even more apparent and Lauren will continue to tease her friend about it.

The tension does not end there. Liza (Sutton Foster) will be stuck with Charles at the office. And they are bound for many awkward encounters.

Elsewhere in "Fever Pitch," Liza will discover a new author. Her pitch, however, will not go as planned.

"Fever Pitch" will feature guest stars Rachel B. Joyce as Libby, Ashley North as a writer, and Samantha Lee Johnson as a lesbian bar patron. Becky Yamamoto, Rene Ojeda, Jennifer Westfeldt, and Nick Sullivan will also be joining the cast for this episode.

For the uninitiated, "Younger" is based on the novel penned by Pamela Redmond Satran.

The episode will be followed by "The Gelato and the Pube" on Aug. 16.