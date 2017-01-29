'Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimension' Reviews: Main Duel Makes the Film's All Other Flaws Forgiveable

"Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimension" finally hits theaters in North America after almost a year when it was released in its local country, Japan, in April last year. But was the delay — and more importantly the wait — necessary? Here is a roundup of the initial reviews on the animated film.

Spoilers ahead. For those who have yet to check out the film, proceed at your own discretion.

Konami"Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimension" promo poster

Miranda Sanchez from IGN points out that the film capitalized on what made the "Yu-Gi-Oh!" franchise a worldwide hit in the first place, including the exciting battle. Its story tapped on Kaiba's nagging thoughts regarding the Pharaoh, which spills into other people connected to him.

One of the other good things about "Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimension" is the fact that anyone can enjoy it for what it is. It is able to stand on its own, allowing people who are viewing the lore for the first time to catch up to its narrative. But the film is also not devoid of easter eggs that only longtime franchise fans can catch and appreciate.

Arguably, even more than Yugi's, "Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side Dimension" is Kaiba's story as he struggles with coming to terms with the departure of Artem. Eric Stuart, who voiced the character, shared a different perspective about Kaiba.

"What's so interesting about this character in particular is that some people think he's a villain. I really think of him as a rival," the actor said during the film's press junket with Comicbook.com. "I think Kaiba's role is to keep pushing Yugi to be the best which also gives him the depth he needs. If he were truly just a villain, he'd be evil, but he's not," he added.

All in all, the character development of Kaiba reaches its climax in a duel with Yugi, which is arguably one of the best draws of the film. But the main villain supposedly outside the two's rift proves to be a little bit bland according to a separate write-up from Phillip Martinez of iDigital Times. In retrospect, it may be a good move to highlight the budding discord between Kaiba and Yugi.