'Yuri on Ice' Season 2 Rumors: Anime Not Expected to Arrive Earlier than Movie Adaptation

After successfully establishing its solid fanbase around the world because of its impressive premiere season run, it is now said that "Yuri on Ice" season 2 will not arrive until "Yuri on Ice" the movie drops in theaters.

Many thought that "Yuri on Ice" season 2 would be announced at last April's Yuri on Stage event. However, instead of announcing the highly anticipated season 2, fans were treated to the announcement of the "Yuri on Ice" movie.

While many welcome the news on the movie adaptation of the series, many are still looking forward to the confirmation of the popular anime series' second season. However, according to recent reports, while a "Yuri on Ice" season 2 is almost certain, fans cannot expect it to arrive earlier than the movie version.

Despite the lack of an official announcement, many believe that "Yuri on Ice" season 2 will still happen. After all, it was no less than series creator Mitsuo Kubo who hinted of its possibility in a prior interview when she was asked if she was planning to watch the then-ongoing figure-skating competition in Japan.

"For the rest of this year I'll be pouring all my energy into 'Yuri!!! on ICE,' but I do plan on cheering for the matches on TV and online! I have a lot of plans in the works with the director for next year... including the wish to create a sequel. So I'm doing my best and working hard for that reason," Kubo said back then.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the "Yuri on Ice" movie will offer a new story and will just not be a compilation of its concluded season. As to how its story will exactly pan out, it is said that it will take place in Yuri's hometown of Hasetsu and will feature Victor getting jealous over someone he believes as Yuri's ex-girlfriend.

A release date for "Yuri on Ice" the movie is yet to be revealed.