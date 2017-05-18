'Yuri on Ice!' Season 2 Rumors: Anime to Arrive this October

While many fans expressed excitement over the announcement of the "Yuri on Ice!" movie, some are worried that the big screen project would result in the delay of the highly anticipated season 2 of the breakthrough anime series. However, reports say that "Yuri on Ice!" movie will not be a deterrent to the arrival of the second season of its anime counterpart as the latter may arrive before this year is over.

Facebook/Yuri on IceRumors claim that "Yuri on Ice!" season 2 will arrive this October.

There is no denying that the first season of "Yuri on Ice!" was one of the surprise anime hits of 2016. Despite the anime series deviating from the usual fantasy and combat theme of other popular anime series, it still managed to form a loyal group of followers from around the world that propelled it to the popularity it is enjoying now.

While the announcement of the "Yuri on Ice!" movie last month stirred excitement among the loyal fans of the figure-skating anime series, some are worried that it might delay the arrival of its season 2. However, according to recent unconfirmed reports, fans should not worry as the highly anticipated "Yuri on Ice!" season 2 may arrive before the year ends. Reportedly, the anime series may just return to the small screen this October.

Apart from the rumors on "Yuri on Ice!" season 2 possibly arriving later this year, unconfirmed reports also claim that the next installment of the anime series will explore Yuri Katsuki and Viktor Nikiforov's relationship.

"Yuri on Ice!" season 2 has yet to be officially announced. However, in an interview with the anime's creator, Mitsurou Kubo, late last year, she hinted the possibility for a sophomore season as she said she would be busy working on the next installment of the breakthrough anime series.

Will "Yuri on Ice!" season 2 really arrive before the year ends? Will it really explore the deepening relationship between the two figure skaters?

Fans can only speculate at this point in time.