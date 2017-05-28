Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario News: Are 'Baywatch' Co-Stars Dating?

There are speculations that "Baywatch" co-stars Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario are secretly dating.

Efron and Daddario are co-stars in the remake of "Baywatch," where they join Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, and other big stars. The film was directed by Seth Gordon.

On-screen, Efron plays the disgraced Olympian Matt Brody, who is the love interest of Daddario's Summer Quinn.

Rumors of the two actors dating began when Daddario posted an Instagram photo where Efron is kissing her on the cheek. The caption of the photo even added to the speculations of something going on between them.

The post reads: "@mtv movie and tv awards backstage shenanigans with @zacefron #SummerandBrody#Baywatch."

While guesting on the "Today" show, Daddario shared what it was like to shoot with the actor.

"We just had really great chemistry. He's just a great actor and he's just really, really funny, so it was a joy to work with him," Daddario revealed.

Meanwhile, Efron was asked during a promo tour in Australia if he and Daddario were dating. The actor responded, "As far as I know, she hasn't said yes," as quoted by The Daily Telegraph. This hyped up rumors of the two dating more.

Rumors of Efron and Daddario dating continue to spread while the two actors share on social media photos of them hanging out. One example is Efron's post on Instagram, where he is seated beside Daddario with the caption, "@baywatchmovie press junketing with this one today. Peep those!"

However, Daddario confirmed at the 2017 MTV Moive & TV Awards they are just good friends.

"We work together closely; he's my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends," the actress said, putting the rumor to rest.