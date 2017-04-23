Zlatan Ibrahimovic Injury Update: Manchester United Confirms Footballer Suffers Knee Ligament Damage

Manchester United has confirmed that their forward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has suffered a serious knee ligament injury. The team added that nothing is certain yet about his return.

Reuters/Andrew Yates LivepicManchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives medical attention after sustaining an injury.

On Saturday, the team posted the latest injury update through their official website and confirmed that Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo have both suffered "significant knee ligament damage."

According to Manchester United, they had Ibrahimovic and Rojo undergo "detailed investigations on the injuries sustained ... during Thursday's Europa League match." But despite the tests, the team said the players would still need to have "specialist opinions over the coming days."

An earlier report by Daily Mail suggested that if Ibrahimovic's injury involves a crucial knee ligament, the footballer might be forced to sit out games to come for the rest of the year.

However, for now, Manchester United maintains, "Estimations of time to full recovery will only be possible once definitive treatment plans have been decided after these consultations."

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admitted that Ibrahimovic's recovery would be a painstaking one. In an interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho said, "The injuries are really big. No player deserves to be injured. These two cases are even sadder because for Zlatan, in this phase of his career, it is really, really hard."

The same Sky Sports report noted that Ibrahimovic's age is also a factor to consider in the matter of his recovery. The footballer is turning 36 in October. It is also important to note that his contract with Manchester United ends in summer.

On the other hand, Ibrahimovic remains positive. On Monday, he went to Instagram to address his fans and show that he remains positive despite his current physical state.

The athlete thanked everyone who remains supportive and adds that he will deal with the injury "like everything else and come back even stronger. ... I decide when it's time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon."

Previously, it has been widely reported that Ibrahimovic is being wooed by the Los Angeles Football Club with an offer of 5 million British Pounds (~$6.39 million) a year.