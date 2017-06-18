Zoe Kravitz, Drake Dating Rumors: 'Rough Night' Actress Calls Rapper a Cutie, Says They 'Hung Out for a Minute'

A recent interview with 28-year-old American actress and singer Zoe Kravitz sparked speculations that her alleged previous romantic relationship with Canadian rapper drake was actually true.

Reuters/MARIO ANZUONIRecording artist Drake walks to the stage to accept the Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop award during the 2016 American Music Awards.

On the June 15th episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Kravitz was asked by Cohen if she had ever dated Drake. She neither confirmed nor denied the rumors that linked her to the latter.

Dating rumors about the "Rough Night" star and Drake started when they were spotted getting comfortable and kissing in public during one of Beyonce's concerts in 2013. There was also a point in the past when the two celebrities would always share photos of each other on their Instagram accounts. Four years since the rumors first came out, Kravitz was asked to address the rumors but she said they were just friends.

When one fan dropped "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" a line to ask Kravitz about her and Drake's real status before, the actress-singer gave a rather hazy answer. "We hung out for a minute. But we are very good friends, you know," she said.

During the interview, Kravtiz admitted that Drake was "a cutie," although she did not confirm that they actually dated. Seemingly not convinced by Kravitz's response, Cohen tried to press her by asking if she and Drake ever "mashed a little bit."

However, it seemed like Kravitz was determined not to confirm anything, so she just chuckled and said, "We hung out for a little bit. You know, it's like how I hang out. I don't know how you hang out."

Although Cohen failed to get a straight answer from Kravitz, a number of fans are still convinced that the two were once an item. However, whether or not the rumors are true does not matter anymore. Today, Drake is being linked to Jennifer Lopez. Meanwhile, Kravitz and actor Karl Glusman are dating.