'Zoo' Season 3 Spoilers: Jamie Continues the Hunt Against Shepherds

Facebook/ZooCBS A sneak peek of a scene from an episode of "Zoo," as featured in the CBS show's official Facebook timeline.

"Zoo" is coming back this Thursday, July 27, on CBS with more sci-fi action as the Jamie Campbell (Kristen Connolly) goes to work on eliminating the hybrid threat even behind bars.

CBS has also released an episode preview trailer of the next installment of "Zoo" season 3, made available on their social media channels. Episode 5 of "Zoo" is called "Drop It Like It's Hot," and it takes the story back to the group's action against the Shepherds.

Jamie's freedom may be curtailed for the time being, but her current situation will not stop her from doing what she can to locate the Shepherds — a strange cult bent on rendering people sterile and unable to have children.

She has been under arrest, so she will have to make do with having the job done for her. Jamie, somehow, got Mitch Morgan (Billy Burke) to do the field work for her, which is locating and getting rid of the secretive group that's been sterilizing humans.

She also got Logan (Josh Salatin) to go along with her plan, as summed up in the episode's synopsis as quoted by The Futon Critic. Apparently, the plan involves dropping a car into an active volcano.

The previous episode brings the chapter of Leanne Ducovny (Sophina Brown) — also known as the Falcon — to a close, as summed up by Vulture. As the group worked to derail Abigail Westbrook's (Athena Karkanis) plan to plant hybrid beacons to spread them all over the world, an informant revealed to Jamie that the Shepherd leader Falcon has been Ducovny all along.

The group had to improvise when Jamie goes rogue and ditches the plan to go off on her own. She finds the Falcon and kills her, turning herself in afterward. Meanwhile, Clementine Lewis (Gracie Dzienny) has fallen into the clutches of a mercenary group led by none other than Dariela Kenyatta (Alyssa Diaz).

The video below shows a sneak peek at the next episode of "Zoo," coming this Thursday, July 27, at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.