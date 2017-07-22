'Zoo' Season 3 Spoilers: Jamie Leads Quest to Find the Members of a Mysterious Group

Facebook/ZooCBS "Zoo" season 3 to see a brand-new hybrid specie

Jamie Campbell (Kristen Connolly) will manage to influence others to do her bidding on the next episode of "Zoo" season 3.

According to the synopsis of the episode called "Drop It Like It's Hot," Jamie finds a way to make Mitch Morgan (Billy Burke) and Logan (Josh Salatin) help her track down the members of a mysterious group called the Shepherds who are known for sterilizing humans.

It also stars Nonso Anozie as Abraham Kenyatta, Alyssa Diaz as Dariela Marzan, and Gracie Dzienny as Clementine.

The fifth episode of "Zoo" season 3 is slated to air on CBS on Thursday, July 27, at 10 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, actor James Wolk revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly what fans should expect from the third season of the drama thriller that is based on the novel written by James Patterson and Michael Ledwidge with the same title.

The actor who plays the role of zoologist Jackson Oz revealed that the main characters will be seen spread out across the country at the start of the season. His character will be based on the West Coast, where he will do everything he can to ensure the safety of the people.

"You wonder, 'Where is Jackson?'" Wolk stated. "And then you realize you're just in Portland, Oregon. It's kind of apocalyptic."

He also mentioned that the characters will be dealing with a brand-new hybrid specie as well as a new female villain. He described the hybrid specie as a gigantic, pre-historic being and named the villainess as Abigail West.

According to Wolk, Abigail will cause a massive destruction in the world. "What becomes the mission in season 3 is threefold: solving sterility, finding out why the hell these new hybrids are appearing, and ... trying to find Abigail Westbrook and stop her," the actor also stated in the interview posted before the third season premiere.