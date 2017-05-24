'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Air Date, Plot News: Cast Members Talk Possible Storylines

"13 Reasons Why" told the story of Hannah Baker and the 13 people who contributed to her suicide. And while the show managed to start a conversation about mental health, it also left some questions unanswered.

Fans will be happy to know that a second season has already been ordered by Netflix. The upcoming cycle is expected to address the open questions, as well as give more of a background to Hannah. This means that fans can stop wondering whether Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah, will still be in the new season.

It has also been said that the second season will cover the characters trying to get over everything that has happened. They have definitely been through a traumatic experience, and season 2 will show more of their journey to recovery.

"13 Reasons Why" has a large and diverse cast. But one particular member is eager to see where his character will go.

"Brian [Yorkey, the showrunner] is getting into how we deal with grief, and I want to see what kind of person Zach has become a few months after the first season," Ross Butler, who plays Zach, told Harper's Bazaar. "I think he's walking a fine line between becoming an honorable man, and remaining someone who can't stand up for himself, and he goes back and forth between the two."

Speaking to V Magazine, other cast members like Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman all want to see justice being served for both Jessica (Boe) and Hannah. Jessica, of course, also went through a scarring time, so season 2 is going to see her attempting to move on with her life.

For Michele Selene Ang, on the other hand, the actress wants to "see how Courtney's relationship with her parents develop." She knows that there are questions that need to be addressed, and season 2 will be the perfect venue for that.

"13 Reasons Why" season 2 will premiere in 2018.