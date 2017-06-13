2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Release Date, Specs News: 'Forza Motorsport 7' Cover Car Unveiled at E3 2017

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS was recently unveiled at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

PorscheThe 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in a promotional image for "Forza Motorsport 7."

A sports car debuting at the annual video game trade show might be unusual, but it was fitting for the new 911 GT2 RS. During Microsoft's Xbox preview event on Sunday, June 11, the high-performance vehicle was revealed as the cover car for the upcoming racing video game "Forza Motorsport 7."

The 2018 911 GT2 RS' appearance in the newest iteration of the "Forza" franchise is rather notable as it comes on the heels of the end of Porsche's licensing deal with Electronic Arts. In the past five years, gamers weren't able to see and sample Porsche cars outside of EA's intellectual properties such as the "Need for Speed" franchise.

Porsche has yet to release specific information about the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. However, according to reports, it will be powered by a 3.8-liter twin turbocharged flat-six engine that will deliver up to 650 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. It is also expected to have a rear-wheel drive system and a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

If these specs prove to be true, the new 911 GT2 RS would be the most powerful Porsche ever — beating its predecessor, which delivered 620 horsepower, as well as the recently released 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series that produces 607 horsepower.

In terms of design, the high-performance vehicle was unveiled with impressive aerodynamic features like a massive rear wing and prominent air intakes on the front bumper.

Since the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS will most likely be released as a limited-edition model, car enthusiasts might only get to sample the high-performance vehicle via "Forza Motorsport 7." Nevertheless, the experience will still be dynamic and adrenaline-inducing especially when played with the new Xbox One X, which will run at a native 4K resolution at 60 frames per second (fps).

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is expected to make its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September before going on sale later this year or in early 2018.

Meanwhile, "Forza Motorsport 7" will be released for the Xbox One and Windows PC on Oct. 3.