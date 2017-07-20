Abby Lee Miller: I 'Won't Survive' in Prison

Former "Dance Moms" reality star Abby Lee Miller was recently incarcerated for bankruptcy fraud. Before she headed off to prison, Jedediah Bila of "The View" was able to interview the dance coach and did not seem optimistic about her 366-day sentence.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Abby Lee Miller's prison sentence began July 12.

Bila recently announced that she was able to sit down and chat with the Abby Lee Dance Company coach before she was sent behind bars on July 12. Miller talked about her fears and shared a few revelations, Bila teased.

The exclusive interview is scheduled to air on Tuesday, July 25.

In a teaser for the discussion, Miller can be heard saying, "I probably won't survive."

According to TMZ, the dance coach even hired a consultant to get her ready for her life in federal prison. The publication claims that Miller employed a former law enforcement official to prep her on what to expect throughout her 366 days behind bars.

An unnamed source told TMZ that Miller was told to follow orders and to get chummy with correction officers, so she may land better job assignments. To protect herself from bullies, she was advised to stick close to inmates who are fans of her.

Elsewhere in the interview, as revealed in the teaser, Miller talks about her pride in her work, despite the current predicament that she is in. She says, "I gave kids a new life. No one can take that away from me. No one."

As previously reported, Miller was found guilty for bankruptcy fraud, and for her failure to report international monetary transactions. She was initially slated to surrender on June 30, but the date was pushed back.

Although Miller is no longer with "Dance Moms," she hopes to return to reality TV as soon as she is released.

Bila's interview with the "Dance Moms" alum will air on Tuesday, July 25, at 8 p.m. ET on lifetimetv.