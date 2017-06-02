'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Simmons Draws the Lines on Romance With Fitz

Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Simmons' (Elizabeth Henstridge) relationship may be too damaged to fix in the upcoming season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Fans of the couple are keeping their fingers crossed that they will find their way back to each other in the new installment. Fitz and Simmons' relationship was severely tested when AIDA (Mallory Jansen) sent them to an alternate world where Fitz was in love with her. Simmons tried to make her boyfriend see the truth, but he was so far gone until it was too late.

Showrunner Jed Whedon hinted to IGN that there might not be a happy ending for the two. However, he assured fans that Fitz and Simmons would always have mutual love and respect for each other. Simmons will likely have trouble forgiving Fitz after everything that happened.

"I think it's safe to say from these past two episodes that they love each other and won't love anyone else, but that doesn't mean that they'll be able to repair their relationship and all that pain in between. One would hope that they could because everybody roots for FitzSimmons and the fans do and we do. We love the two actors, and so I think that seeing them together is a reward that the audience deserves, but how that happens, we'll have to wait and see if it does," the EP said.

Meanwhile, one of the rumored big bads in season 5 is the all-powerful AI Ultron. According to spoilers, the evil robot is the most likely candidate to take AIDA's place. The introduction of Life Model Decoys allegedly paved the way for Ultron's return after he was eliminated in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." Although he lacks a physical body, he may use his powers to control the LMDs and challenge S.H.I.E.L.D. The continued artificial intelligence storyline reportedly makes sense, instead of having another huge change with regards to future enemies.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will air midseason 2018.