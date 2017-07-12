'Alaskan Bush People' Fans Upset at Billy's Remarks About Leaving as Ami Struggles With Cancer

Facebook/AlaskanBushppl "Alaskan Bush People" returns this June 14 on Discovery Channel.

Fans of the American reality TV series "Alaskan Bush People" were very upset with the comments made by the family patriarch Billy Brown. Billy's wife Ami was recently diagnosed with lung cancer but Billy's comments about leaving Browntown made it seem he had it worse than her.

After discussing the possibility of closing Browntown for good, the 64-year-old Billy was visibly shaken with the prospect. Most of their children had already moved to California where Ami is seeking medical treatment.

Out of the Brown's children, only Matt and Noah were left to supervise things in Browntown. However, the family has seriously considered leaving to support Ami in her fight against cancer. Billy, however, was having second thoughts, saying that Browntown is the only place where he truly felt free.

"I don't know how I'm going to live without it," he said. His wife took these words personally as she realized that the family's situation solely depended on her condition.

However, while the family seemed to have understood where Billy was coming from, fans of "Alaskan Bush People" did not. Many took to social media to express their disdain for the Brown patriarch's insensitive remarks.

Some called him "selfish" for making the situation more about him instead of his wife who is battling cancer. Still others who cannot contain their anger called the old man a "jerk" for trying to make himself look like the real victim.

The 53-year old Ami was revealed to have been diagnosed in an episode that was filmed eight weeks ago. Teary eyed, the Brown matriarch said in an exclusive preview clip from People that they have no choice but to move to California and close their Alaskan homestead

"Wilderness. No people. No time clocks," acknowledged Ami after Billy reminisced about their past life. For the 64-year old Billy, being torn between his wife and the wild has been a very hard choice.

"Alaskan Bush People" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on Discovery.