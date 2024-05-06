Home News Navajoland Episcopalians one step closer to becoming a missionary diocese

The Episcopal Church in Navajoland is one step closer to becoming a missionary diocese, with a proposal being recently advanced for consideration by the mainline Protestant denomination.

The 81st Episcopal Church General Convention’s Governance & Structure committees unanimously voted in favor of a resolution last week to create the missionary diocese.

Known as Resolution C009, the measure will next be considered by the 81st General Convention, which is scheduled to meet in Louisville, Kentucky, in late June.

“We are profoundly grateful to the Legislative Committee on Governance and Structure for their unanimous endorsement,” stated the Episcopal Church in Navajoland on Facebook last Wednesday. “See you in Kentucky!”

The regional body was originally created in 1978 and serves Episcopalians in the Navajo Nation reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The Navajos are also called the Diné.

If it's elevated to the status of a missionary diocese, then the regional body will be able to choose its own bishops by convention rather than having them assigned by the Episcopal Church House of Bishops, explained Episcopal News Service.

A missionary diocese can also adopt its own constitution and canons, provided it is in compliance with the denominational constitution and canons. It can also holding being able to elect a bishop, standing committee, and deputies to General Convention.

Last week, testimonials were given in support of Resolution C009, including one from the Rev. Leon Sampson, a clergy deputy from the Navajoland area and self-described “cradle Episcopalian.”

“Our communities have been journeying this long walk to evolve into the church that reflects the Navajo doctrine of Hozho’ Naa haasdlii, ‘I will walk in beauty,’” he stated.

“That is why this next generation is ready, and we are asking to participate in the same vision General Convention set out for us to fulfill. God has planted this seed, and now is the opportunity for you to let us grow in the fullness of life of the church together.”

Another testimonial came from the Rev. Cathlena Plummer, a deputy from the area mission, whose late father was the first Navajo bishop in the denomination.

“My father longed for a Navajo Area Mission that would someday be equipped with Dine leaders who were educated enough to lead Dine congregations from state to state on the Navajo reservation,” said Plummer.

“He longed for a Navajoland that would support and sustain itself and have its voice heard by the larger Episcopal Church and know we are very much born and raised Episcopalians just as much as the next person."