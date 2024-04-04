Home News Who are the 4 nominees for Episcopal Church presiding bishop?

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, the first African American head of the mainline Protestant denomination, is scheduled to end his nine-year term this summer.

The Church's Office of Public Affairs announced on Tuesday the names of four nominees vying to become the next presiding bishop at the 81st General Convention in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.

"The announcement of the nominees now opens a 13-day period during which any bishop or deputy to the 81st General Convention may indicate their desire to nominate a bishop not on the committee's slate," explained the Public Affairs Office.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"The committee recently outlined the process that must be followed before any additional bishops can be nominated in that manner. Bishops and deputies will receive a link to the nomination form from the General Convention Office."

Here are the four clergy who have been nominated for the position of presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, with the winner slated to go on to fill the role on Nov. 1.