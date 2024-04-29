Home News ‘Blessed’: Russell Brand shares post after baptism announcement

Actor and comedian Russell Brand, 48, shared a post expressing his gratitude with the word “blessed,” alongside an image of him hugging his dog on Sunday — the day he planned to be baptized after months-long public exploration of Christian tenets.

As of early Monday, the post on the social media platform X had garnered over 28,000 likes. Brand may have shared the photo shortly after attending his baptism ceremony.

More than 700 of his followers commented. “Prayers for your journey to Jesus! Blessings!” wrote one. “Blessed be you who believe,” wrote another. “Good luck with the baptism. Cool to see you being a positive example of living. One day at a time,” read a subsequent comment.

The Christian Post first reported Brand’s announcement that he would be baptized over the weekend. He described it as an opportunity for rebirth and transformation. “This Sunday, I’m taking the plunge. I’m getting baptized,” Brand stated in a video posted on X Friday. He elaborated on baptism as a moment to “die and be reborn,” referencing a verse from Galatians about living as an “enlightened and awakened person.”

In his announcement, Brand also connected his spiritual insights with quotes from Stoic philosopher Marcus Aurelius and the Buddha, on the theme of death and rebirth across different philosophical and religious traditions. “All of these things seem so inviting and beautiful,” he remarked.

Amid a backdrop of what he perceives as a crumbling modern value system, Brand expressed a renewed interest in Christianity. He noted, “As meaning deteriorates in the modern world, as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly aware that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beckoning figure that we’ve all known all of our lives, within us and around us. And for me, it’s very exciting.”

In a humorous twist, Brand mentioned his intention to get baptized in the heavily polluted River Thames, joking about the potential health risks such as toxoplasmosis and E. coli. “I may be leaving behind the sins, but I might be picking up some pretty serious viruses,” he quipped.

Brand’s journey to his baptism has been public and reflective. Since December, he has engaged with Christian literature, including C.S. Lewis’ The Problem of Pain and Rick Warren’s The Purpose-Driven Life. These readings have led him to prioritize a personal relationship with God, particularly as he navigates the complexities of suffering, purpose and identity.

“The reason I wear a cross is because Christianity and, in particular, the figure of Christ, are, it seems to me, inevitably becoming more important as I become more familiar with suffering, purpose, self, and not-self,” he said at the time.

In March, he posted a video discussing his visits to churches of various denominations and solicited opinions on baptism from his followers.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson last year, Brand said, “Like many desperate people, I need spirituality. I need God, or I cannot cope in this world. I need to believe in the best in people.” Acknowledging he “didn’t have enough self-discipline to resist the allure of stardom,” he said he “fell face-first into the glitter, and I’m only just pulling myself out now.”

Brand’s spiritual transformation occurs amid challenges in his professional life. He was recently suspended from earning income on his YouTube channel following a series of sexual misconduct allegations dating back to his movie career’s peak between 2006 and 2013. The allegations, which Brand has denied, claim that his relationships, while consensual, were part of a broader pattern of inappropriate behavior.

The suspension from YouTube has not deterred Brand from maintaining his online presence. He continues to be active on the alternative video hosting site Rumble and maintains nearly 15 million followers on X and Instagram. His content ranges from interviews with figures like former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to discussions on various societal and global issues.