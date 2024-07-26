Home News Kamala Harris appears on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' to warn LGBT 'rights and freedoms under attack'

Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance on Friday's episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars" on Paramount+ to tell its largely LGBT audience that they should vote because their rights are endangered.

"Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride," said Harris, who became the presumptive 2024 Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden announced he is suspending his reelection campaign earlier this week.

"So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember — no one is alone," Harris continued. "We are all in this together. And your vote is your power."

Kamala Harris opens her presidential campaign on RuPaul's Drag Race ???? pic.twitter.com/DUqucBrrUH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2024

Among those surrounding Harris during the public service announcement were former *NSYNC member Lance Bass, former "Saturday Night Live" comedian Leslie Jones and Michelle Visage, who is a judge on "Drag Race."

"So please make sure your voice is heard this November, and register to vote at vote.gov," Harris added, to which the others raised their hands and said, "Amen!"

Other prominent Democrats have appeared on Ru Paul's drag-related reality shows, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

During an appearance in Season 12 of "Ru Paul's Drag Race" in 2020, Ocasio-Cortez joined the drag show judge panel.

"People think Congress and government is all about leading people, but ultimately a lot of our politics is about following the public will,” she said at the time. “And the people who change what people think are artists and drag queens."

Pelosi appeared on the show twice, first in 2018 and again in 2020. Like Harris, she urged viewers to vote.

Biden has drawn scrutiny for staffing the administration and his campaign with men who dress like women, such as U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Richard "Rachel" Levine, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman.

In 2022, Sam Brinton was fired from his role as deputy assistant secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy after getting caught stealing a woman's luggage and wearing her clothing.

Eric Lipka, who said he joined the Harris campaign as a deputy press secretary for Pennsylvania earlier this month, raised eyebrows on X when pictures of him emerged dressed and performing as a drag queen, according to Fox News Digital.

On Thursday, the prominent X account Libs of TikTok tweeted a video of a young child performing on stage with drag queens during a RuPaul's "DragCon" while adults clapped.

"This is what RuPaul's Drag Org promotes," the popular account wrote. "Kamala just launched her presidential campaign on RuPual's Drag Race. Kamala supports this."