Home News ‘Duck Dynasty’ family shares update on Phil, Kay Robertson’s health

Phil Robertson’s health is declining significantly, while his wife, Kay, has recently shown improvement following a severe infection. Their son, Jase Robertson, revealed these updates on a recent episode of the family’s podcast, “Unashamed With the Robertson Family.”

Jase stated candidly that Phil’s health “hasn’t been good,” adding that he now openly informs friends and fans about the seriousness of his father’s condition. He described the family’s approach to Phil’s health as focused on making him comfortable and providing the best possible care, AL.com reported.

Phil’s declining condition involves multiple serious health complications.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Previously, Willie Robertson disclosed back in December that his father suffers from a blood disorder causing excessive blood production, potentially leading to ministrokes. Doctors have also noted early signs consistent with Alzheimer’s disease, alongside cognitive impairments possibly linked to the ministrokes.

Interview: Duck Dynasty's Phil Robertson, 'Fame Is Fleeting; What Matters Most Is Jesus Christ'

Willie Robertson noted Phil had severe appetite issues, compelling him to personally cook meals — including hamburgers and crawfish dishes — in an effort to encourage Phil to eat more. Willie had said Phil enjoyed these meals at the time despite ongoing health struggles.

According to Jase’s latest update, Phil’s overall condition has worsened significantly. Jase candidly said he now tells family friends and supporters the blunt truth: “Not good.” The family continues exploring all possible medical care options, but Jase clearly indicated the primary goal is comfort at this stage.

Conversely, Kay’s condition has recently improved. Jase shared that Kay had been hospitalized due to an infection stemming from a fall-related injury, initially causing great concern among family members. The severity of her condition had prompted fears within the family that her life might be nearing its end, with Jase acknowledging, “We were kinda dealing with the fact that maybe this is it.”

However, Kay’s condition has notably stabilized and improved in recent days. She remains hospitalized, but the focus has shifted toward rehabilitation, physical therapy and encouraging her to eat. Jase stated explicitly that Kay is doing “a lot better” compared to the previous week, when her condition was more critical.

Phil and Kay gained national recognition through the A&E reality TV series “Duck Dynasty,” which aired from 2012 until 2017. The show followed the lives of the Robertson family, owners of the successful duck-call business Duck Commander, known for their outspoken Christian beliefs and conservative values.

Phil Robertson has credited all of his family’s success to their faith in Jesus Christ and their devotion to living a Christian lifestyle.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Phil Robertson said his family had managed to stay humble amid all of the fame because they know that all blessings come from God, and in the end, everyone’s going to the same place: a 6-foot hole.

“Fame is rather fleeting, as you know, or should know,” he said. “Money can come and go, and fame comes and goes. Peace of mind and a relationship with God is far more important, so this is the precedent that we’ve set in our lives. The bottom line is, we all die, so Jesus is the answer. Many have told me through the years: ‘I think I’ll take my chances without Jesus.’ And I always come back and say, ‘so what chance is that?’”