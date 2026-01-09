Home News New video of Renee Good shooting surfaces from ICE agent’s perspective

New cellphone video surfaces showing Renee Good shooting from the perspective of the federal agent involved in the incident.

Video shows Good's wife taunting the agent as he circles the vehicle.

An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor.

New cellphone footage of the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good has surfaced, with Vice President JD Vance arguing that it vindicates the actions of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who shot her.

Good was shot and killed on Wednesday in Minneapolis by an unnamed ICE agent while she was in her vehicle, positioned sideways, blocking the road ICE agents were traveling on. While federal authorities have argued that the shooting was self-defense, critics contend that the act was unjustified and tantamount to murder.

A 47-second-long video, acquired by Alpha News and posted to X on Friday, shows the incident from the perspective of the ICE agent who fired the shots at Good.

The video shows Good’s maroon SUV with a dog in the back, with the vehicle sideways on the road. Good is shown backing up the car as the agent approaches the driver’s side.

A woman identified as Good’s same-sex spouse, Rebecca, is shown standing beside the SUV as she talks with the agent, eventually taunting him as he circles the vehicle.

“It’s OK, we don’t change our [license] plates every morning, just so you know,” Rebecca said. “It’ll be the same plate when you talk to us later, that’s fine, US citizens.”

“You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead.”

The footage shows another agent approaching the SUV, with Good being ordered to get out of the car. As Rebecca begins to enter the car from the front passenger side, Good backs the car up and then goes forward.

From there, someone is heard shouting “drive, baby, drive!” and then the footage indicates that the agent was knocked backward, with shots being heard right after, but not seen in the footage.

“Watch this, as hard as it is,” tweeted Vice President J.D. Vance, linking to the Alpha News video. “Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman.”

“The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense.”

Rebecca Good released a statement on Friday saying that she and her late spouse had “stopped to support our neighbors” when Good was fatally shot.

“We had whistles. They had guns,” stated Rebecca Good. “We were raising our son to believe that no matter where you come from or what you look like, all of us deserve compassion and kindness.”

Good was a mother of three who had previously been married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., until he died in 2023 at age 36. She had another ex-husband before entering a same-sex marriage.

The other former husband, who requested anonymity to protect their children, told The Associated Press that Good was not an activist and did not normally participate in protests.

By contrast, officials with the Trump administration have argued that Good was a “domestic terrorist” who belonged to a grassroots activist group known as “ICE Watch.”

A video obtained by CNN and filmed across the street appears to show that the vehicle was sideways and stationary in the road for three minutes before the shooting occurred.

Marcos Charles, the acting executive associate for ICE's Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations, claimed in an interview on the Fox News program “The Will Cain Show” that Good had been harassing law enforcement earlier that day.

“Our agents lost her at a red light. She then turned back around, went to that area, and continued to harass and impede the enforcement actions of our officers there on that street by blocking them, using her vehicle to block our vehicles, to use her vehicle basically as a barrier across the street, the public roadway, and impede our officers," Charles alleged.

"Officers were trying to get around her. Every time they would try to go either in front of the vehicle or behind the vehicle, she would then reverse or go forward trying to hit our other vehicles. She was trying to get in the way of our other vehicles, whether it be hitting them or to stop them from proceeding forward."

Charles said the agents approached the car to pull her out and make an arrest.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said at a press conference on Wednesday that the officer who fired the gun had been hit by the vehicle and later treated at a local hospital. That same officer, who sources have identified as Agent Jonathan Ross, was the victim of an incident in June when he was dragged by another vehicle. Citing interviews and court records, The New York Times reports that the officer was dragged about 100 yards by a vehicle during an immigration operation.

A DHS spokesperson told the newspaper that the agent was treated for an injury to his arm that required 20 stitches after the previous incident. The driver involved in that incident was reportedly convicted last month.

Good’s death sparked a large protest at the street where the incident took place, vigils and calls for the prosecution of the agent who shot her, as well as a suspension of ICE activity in the area.

At a press conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara expressed concern over the tactics that ICE agents in the area were using as part of their enforcement operation.

“I do not know the exact circumstances of the shooting, but I would tell you, in any professional law enforcement agency in the country ... it’s obviously very concerning whenever there’s a shooting into a vehicle of someone who’s not armed,” he stated, as quoted by NBC News.

While noting that shooting an unarmed suspect can be justified at times, “most law enforcement agencies in the country have trained very intensely to try and minimize the risk” involved.

Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey denounced ICE's actions, saying that the incident was the case of a "federal agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying.”

“To the family of the person who was killed — we are deeply sorry,” said Frey in a statement. “ICE — Get the f— out of Minneapolis. … We do not want you here. Your stated purpose for being in this City is to create some kind of safety, but you are doing exactly the opposite.”