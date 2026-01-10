Share

Trump's week in review: Venezuela oil deal, Hyde Amendment backlash

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. President Donald Trump departs after speaking during a House Republican retreat at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 06, 2026, in Washington, D.C. House Republicans will discuss their 2026 legislative agenda at the meeting.
The first week of 2026 brought multiple developments in foreign and domestic policy, with the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro dominating the headlines. Other news that broke involved tensions between President Donald Trump and pro-life activists over his comments about the Hyde Amendment and abortion funding. The administration also announced efforts to reduce the cost of homeownership and combat fraud.

But the week isn't over, as Trump announced Friday night that he was calling for credit card interest rates to be capped at 10% for one year.

In a post on Truth Social, the president said, in part, "Please be informed that we will no longer let the American Public be 'ripped off' by Credit Card Companies that are charging Interest Rates of 20 to 30%, and even more.”

Here are five other highlights from this week in the Trump administration. 

