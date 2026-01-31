Share

Trump's week in review: Trump Accounts for kids, abortion pill lawsuit intervention

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage before delivering remarks during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage before delivering remarks during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Jan. 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C. "Trump Accounts" are a portion of recently passed tax and spending legislation where the federal government will deposit $1,000 into investment accounts for every child born between 2025 and 2028 once parents sign their children up while filing their income taxes. | Win McNamee/Getty Images

This week saw multiple developments in both fiscal and social policy in the United States. The Trump administration took action to reverse a Biden-era policy requiring pharmacists to dispense abortion-inducing drugs, while urging Louisiana to drop its lawsuit challenging the availability of abortion pills by mail, and found that a major college violated federal law by letting trans-identified male athletes compete in women’s sports. 

President Donald Trump also unveiled an initiative to give a $1,000 investment to babies born in the next three years. And he announced his pick to lead the Federal Reserve. Here are five highlights from this week. 

