Trump's week in review: Trump Accounts for kids, abortion pill lawsuit intervention

This week saw multiple developments in both fiscal and social policy in the United States. The Trump administration took action to reverse a Biden-era policy requiring pharmacists to dispense abortion-inducing drugs, while urging Louisiana to drop its lawsuit challenging the availability of abortion pills by mail, and found that a major college violated federal law by letting trans-identified male athletes compete in women’s sports.

President Donald Trump also unveiled an initiative to give a $1,000 investment to babies born in the next three years. And he announced his pick to lead the Federal Reserve. Here are five highlights from this week.