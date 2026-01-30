Home News Conservative denomination excommunicates pastor for supporting kinism, white supremacy

The Reformed Presbyterian Church of North America, a small conservative denomination with around 7,000 members, has excommunicated one of its ministers for advocating kinism, which teaches that God ordained racial segregation and that people should live, marry and worship only within their own racial or ethnic groups.

Rev. Samuel Ketcham, 42, was excommunicated by the Presbytery of the Alleghenies following an ecclesiastical trial on Saturday. Presbyterian church-watcher Eli McGowan said in a statement on X that Ketcham was found guilty of “violating the 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 9th commandments in his advocacy of the false teaching of kinism/race realism and joining the false church founded by apostate Michael Spangler.”

Ketcham has remained defiant, insisting that his views are biblical. He also accused his former church of serving Satan for refusing to see "white replacement" as “God’s judgment upon His church and the west.”

“You men (like so many in today’s churches) refuse to address the greatest and most obvious sign of God’s judgment upon His church and the west — mass immigration of foreigners and the amalgamation and replacement of Whites. You say nothing about these Jewish and Marxist ideologies and you stuff your ears to the biblical and pre-WWII Protestant explanation of such things,” he wrote in a post on X Monday.

“The problem with you is the problem with today’s churches and today's gospel ministry. It is not your doctrine. Even the prosecution admitted that ‘White Replacement’ was a fact. You understand enough. Your problem is in your heart. You men are either unconverted or cowards,” he charged.

Michael Spangler, who left the denomination and founded Piedmont Presbyterian Church in North Carolina in October 2024, condemned Ketcham’s excommunication by the Reformed Presbyterian Church of North America on Sunday.

“We the Session of Piedmont Presbyterian Church, having closely examined and labored together with Rev. Ketcham, declare that his doctrine is sound, and in accord with Scripture, reason, and experience,” Spangler declared in an extensive missive on X.

“His character and ministry are above reproach, and profitable, honoring to God and edifying to the church. These censures are entirely baseless: they have no foundation in the Word of God, or in the life and ministry of Rev. Ketcham.”

A charge list highlights extensive comments Ketcham made online in several articles on the Substack platform. In the articles, Ketcham grounds his view of white superiority in Scripture and argues that anti-white racism is a significant problem in America.

He heavily references Jeremy Carl’s 2024 book, The Unprotected Class: How Anti-White Racism Is Tearing America Apart. Jeremy Carl is a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute, who focuses primarily on immigration, multiculturalism and nationalism in America. He also served as deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior during President Donald Trump's first administration.

“I do not agree with everything Jeremy Carl says in his book, but overall, he is pointing in the right direction. The Unprotected Class (or should I say race?) are White people,” Ketcham wrote in a post titled "Race and Racism" last September.

“Immigration serves to divide and destroy a common culture that all stable nations need to succeed. Diversity is not our strength. Rather, the slogan, ‘Diversity is our strength,’ is a euphemism for the government sanctioned replacement of Whites. It is de facto anti-White hatred.”

In an article last October titled "Race and Noah," Ketcham made it clear that even though some people might label him a white supremacist, he prefers to be seen as a “race realist.”

“You can call me a White supremacist if you like, but I prefer to be called a Race Realist. You can attribute all the sinful deeds of the KKK to me if you like. But it does not change the truth, and it would be uncharitable to me and those like me,” Ketchum wrote.

“The White man has demonstrated a natural superiority over the other races ever since Alexander the Great, and that dominance does not seem to be fading. It is especially true if one includes parts of Asia (Japan and China) as sons of Japheth. Even among the liberals and atheistic elites—Whites are still leading although in an unbiblical direction. In so far as nature is concerned, they are dominant and trend-setters.”