Teenage Chick-fil-A worker brings fellow 'American Idol' hopeful to tears by performing her original song

A teenage Chick-fil-A employee who auditioned for “American Idol” by singing a cover of the song “Honest” didn’t realize the songwriter was next in line behind her, waiting to audition. Hearing the teen's rendition of her original song brought the songwriter to tears.

Lainey Grace, 16, auditioned for the reality singing competition’s 24th season, which premiered on Monday, with the first round of auditions held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The high school student from Prattville, Alabama, sat down at the piano and performed a cover of Kyndal Inskeep’s song “Honest” for her audition. Grace told the “American Idol” judges, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood, that she learned about the song from her sister.

As the teenager sang for the judges, Inskeep, who was next in line to audition, grew visibly emotional, moved to tears when she unexpectedly heard Grace perform her song.

Bryan voted to send the high school student on to Hollywood, telling the teen that she had a “tone and sound in [her] voice that’s undeniable.” Underwood, however, said it was a “not quite yet” for her, saying that Grace was “timid” but had “a lot of potential.”

With one “yes” and one “no” vote from two of the judges, that meant Richie was the deciding vote. Before the “American Idol” judge cast his vote, however, the judges called Inskeep into the room.

Both “American Idol” hopefuls embraced each other and were asked to perform a duet of the song “Honest” in front of the judges, without the piano this time. After hearing the duet, Richie told Grace that he was debating whether the teen had the “master” of her art yet and decided not to send her on to Hollywood Week.

“I have Luke’s heart, but I’m telling you, come back to see us. It’s a no for me this time, but it was very inspiring,” he assured.

In a Tuesday post on her Instagram, Grace shared a photo of her performing the duet with Inskeep, writing: “can’t believe I got to meet such a sweet and amazing person. She’s such a light for God and such a gifted singer. I feel so blessed to know you kyndal and can’t wait to see how far you’ll go!”

According to TV Insider, Inskeep performed another original song, titled “Prayer of a Trying Daughter,” during her “American Idol” audition, with all three judges voting to send the singer to the next round.

Another emotional audition occurred during this season of “American Idol” when contestant Hannah Harper performed her original song “String Cheese.” The song details how Harper, a mother of three boys, found comfort through God during a time when she struggled with postpartum depression.

“I remember being on the couch. They were all crying at the same time,” the contestant said, referring to her children. “All I wanted was to be a mom, and I couldn’t do it. I was praying that the Lord would calm my spirit. I got up off my couch, and I wrote this song.”

During a sneak preview for the latest season of “American Idol,” Underwood appeared to wipe away tears after listening to Harper’s song.

“Well, that’s just about the most relatable song I’ve ever heard,” the country music singer said in the clip.

Underwood is married to former NFL player Mike Fisher, with whom she has two sons, Isaiah Michael Fisher and Jacob Bryan Fisher. The singer has described the birth of her second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, as a “miracle.” The singer gave birth to her second child after suffering three consecutive miscarriages in 2017 and 2018, following the birth of her first son.