Carrie Underwood celebrates ‘miracle’ baby, thanks God for trusting her with new life

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Country singer Carrie Underwood announced Wednesday morning that she and her husband had their second child, whose birth they described as a "miracle."

“Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…” a post on Instagram featuring pictures of Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, holding their newborn baby read.

“His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…” she added.

Fisher took to his own social media page with a heartfelt message to his new “miracle baby.”

“You are a gift from our Lord! The last few years has had its challenges and it makes this moment even more sweet! We didn’t know if Izzy would ever have another sibling but we learned through it all that God is in control and His timing is perfect! He is good all the time even in the difficult times that are hard to understand. #grateful #miraclebaby,” the former professional ice hockey player testified.

In 2017 and 2018, the "American Idol" winner suffered three consecutive miscarriages after her firstborn.

“I was like, 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid,'” Underwood recalled feeling at the time she suffered those losses.

"And for the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt. I feel like we're supposed to do that.

Just days before her pregnancy announcement last year, the "Cry Pretty" singer was criticized by some online for saying that she might've missed the opportunity to have a large family because of her age.

"I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family," Underwood told Redbook magazine last year. "We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older."

Underwood and Fisher have been married for eight years and have a 3-year-old son named Isaiah.

Their baby news also comes after Underwood suffered a fall in November 2017 that left her with a broken wrist and "disfigured face," she said.

"I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful," Underwood said during her recovery. "I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way. I am determined to make 2018 amazing."