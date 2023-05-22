 Politics |

Who are the declared candidates running for president in 2024?

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on February 7, 2023, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House. He is also the first-ever president to deliver a State of the Union speech at 80 years of age. |

With the 2024 presidential election less than a year and a half away, several candidates have thrown their hats into the ring. As most of the polls show a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as the most likely outcome, challengers have emerged to challenge the frontrunners for the Democratic and Republican nominations. 

Here are a few facts to know about each of the declared candidates running for president.

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Was this article helpful?

Want more articles like this?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone by making a one-time donation today.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Politics