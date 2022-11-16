6 reactions to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that he is planning a 2024 presidential run.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump stated, adding that he believes Republicans cannot nominate "a politician or conventional candidate" if they want to win.

Trump, who repeated his claim that his 2020 election defeat to President Joe Biden was "rigged," filed his official candidacy paperwork with the Federal Election Committee before he delivered his announcement speech.

As Trump is one of the most polarizing leaders in modern history, his announcement drew several reactions from prominent figures offering praise and criticism.

The following pages highlight six reactions to Donald Trump's 2024 candidacy.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Next