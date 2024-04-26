Home Opinion 5 traits of God’s call to ministry

As a young Christian, I attended a leaders conference in the Caribbean. On the evening of formally ordaining local pastors, a superintendent made an indelible impression. He said to them, “you are not here to receive a trophy, a medal, or a plaque of honor.” There was a hush, and then he continued: “You are here to be supported in God’s call to battle.” As a neophyte, I realized that ministry was not about prestige, elevated status, or distinguishing titles. Nowadays with so many questionable practices in the Church, leaders need to rekindle their understanding of what it means to be called by God to ministry.

In today’s world, can a believer know that God is calling them to ministry? I believe there are five distinguishing traits that can provide benefit to this question.

Passion for the Gospel



This is indispensable. A believer who is called by God will possess an inward conviction of the Gospel’s truth insomuch that it cannot be contained. Passion doesn’t reveal itself by showmanship or enthusiastically telling people what they want to hear and making a successful career out of it. Passion for the Truth is what Jeremiah said, “there is in my heart as it were a burning fire shut up in my bones, and I am weary with holding it in, and I cannot” (20:9). Such passion characterizes a person who is called by God for service to His people. Real passion develops a mindset that is determined to communicate repentance, grace, and to enrich the faith of believers.

Increasing fear of God and decreasing intimidation of others



When God places His call upon believers, they will develop a growing sense of His majesty and become less intimidated by the culture’s besmirching of Christian faith. These Christian leaders are growing in boldness and in the fear of God, and they really know that “If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Rom. 8:31). They “can confidently say, ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not fear; what can man do to me’” (Heb. 13:6)? Those called of God acknowledge that human beings are flawed, not wiser than God, and that everyone needs His grace. If God is calling you, then expect your spiritual tastebuds to develop a growing sense of awe for God with decreasing intimidation of those who oppose the Gospel.

Professional pursuits are unfulfilling



There is nothing wrong with pursuing a career in a chosen profession. Remember that Billy Graham was a Fuller Brush salesperson, but he wasn’t happy. Many believers who are called by God are now serving tables, selling something, or in a prestigious corporate position, and yet they think about their calling incessantly. Their passion is great, and I would encourage them to continue to work and “be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him; fret not yourself over the one who prospers in his way” (Ps. 37:7). Also know that when God calls and gifts someone, He never takes it back. It will always be yours. “For the gifts and the calling of God,” reminded Paul, “are irrevocable” (Rom. 11:29). So, there is no shame in working for a living, but keep the fire burning within you. Continue to walk close to Him and in due time your gift and calling will impact the lives of others.

Holiness is not boring



If you think holiness is boring, then you should continue to pray about your calling. The Bible teaches everywhere that God’s people are to be set apart, and that life is a gift from God. Life was intended to be lived out apart from sin, and sin is destructive. Those whom God calls have a profound sense of this destructive reality. They hate it when lives are destroyed by sin, and endeavor by the power of grace to make a difference in people’s lives. The antithesis to holiness is worldliness, that is, living apart from God. Those called by God will identify seriously with the scriptural address to holiness: “Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him” (1 John 2:15). The joys of holiness will be so strong that the world dims in comparison for those whom God calls. Holiness should take on a whole new dimension when God impresses His call upon you.

Growing discernment of human nature



A key distinctive in knowing God’s call is that one has discerned the difference between loving Jesus and loving to talk about Jesus. Ministry offers an abundant supply of attention and so talking about Jesus to an audience can become intoxicating. The platform of a faith community can become a status symbol whereon those who occupy it compete for attention. God’s leaders know this, and so they strive to manage without political interferences. They carefully develop believers to do what’s best for God’s people, and not to grandstand. One called by God has discerned the pitfalls of pride and that the fundamental problem of humankind is its rebellion against God and desire to be a god. Christian leaders know that a faith community is not immune to these temptations. With their passion, fear of God, and desire for people to experience all that God has for them, they will facilitate ministry that promotes holiness unto God.

Finally, those called by God know their place In the Kingdom. After Jesus washed the feet of His disciples, He said: “If you know these things, blessed are you if you do them” (John 13:17). The example of Jesus is not merely theoretical, but a living reality for those whom God calls. They may have natural gifts of charisma, winsomeness, flair, or intellectual aptitude, but deep within they fear God. Deep within they also possess servant hearts, and enjoy seeing the people of God achieve all that He has for them. Ministry will be a never-ending battle, with many ups and downs. Nevertheless, those genuinely called by God will find joy in serving, and they will never find true fulfillment outside their calling.