Home News Carrie Underwood wipes away tears over 'American Idol' contestant's faith, postpartum journey

Country music singer Carrie Underwood appeared to wipe away tears after listening to "American Idol" contestant Hannah Harper’s original song detailing her struggles with postpartum depression, and how the Lord steadied her in a time of need.

A sneak preview of the reality singing competition’s 24th season, which premiered on Monday, shows Harper performing her song “String Cheese” during her audition for "American Idol."

Harper, a mother to three boys, explains in the clip that she experienced postpartum depression after the birth of her third child.

“I remember being on the couch. They were all crying at the same time,” the contestant said, referring to her children. “All I wanted was to be a mom, and I couldn’t do it. I was praying that the Lord would calm my spirit. I got up off my couch, and I wrote this song.”

The sneak preview also showed Underwood, who listened to the song alongside fellow "American Idol" judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, grabbing a tissue and wiping away tears. Underwood won the fourth season of "American Idol" in 2005 and later replaced singer Katy Perry as a judge on the show in 2025.

“Well, that’s just about the most relatable song I’ve ever heard,” the country music singer is heard saying in the clip.

Earlier this month, Harper shared a photo on Instagram showing her standing with a guitar case, with the "American Idol" logo at the bottom.

“Last year, around this time, I was bathing the idea of pursuing a solo career in country music in prayer. I didn’t want to tread on ground that wasn’t appointed for my feet,” the mother wrote. “And boy, let me tell you … this is ground I never imagined myself standing on — but when He opened the door, I ran through it, and I can’t wait to see where this journey leads.”

Harper quoted Joshua 1:9: “Haven’t I commanded you: be strong and courageous? Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”

In another Instagram post from May 2025, Harper recalled a time she found herself “in a trench,” not realizing until late in the afternoon one day that she had not even eaten because she was focused on caring for her children.

“I sat on the couch and threw myself a pity party, but then the Lord reminded me of my purpose here on earth as my baby crawled into my lap, wanting me to open his snack. This is my ministry,” Harper wrote. “My calling is to lead and guide them in the ways of the Lord through my words and actions in everyday life.”

The mom directed her social media followers to listen to her song, “String Cheese,” adding that she hopes it “resonates with your heart.”

Underwood is the mother of two sons with her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher. During a 2019 interview with People magazine, Underwood declared that “the best moments in my life are when I say, ‘Hey, I can’t control everything, and that’s OK. God is in control.’”

The singer has described the birth of her second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, as a “miracle.” The singer gave birth to her second child after suffering three consecutive miscarriages in 2017 and 2018, following the birth of her firstborn.

“I’ve always wanted to be a good daughter to my parents but also to God and not complain, because we are beyond blessed,” Underwood said during the interview. “I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family. I have Mike, I have Isaiah, I have great parents. I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don’t want to complain, ever.”

“But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, ‘OK, I’m kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn’t meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I’ll understand why.’”

After allowing God to take control, the singer said she eventually became pregnant for a fifth time and gave birth to Jacob.

“We heard that everything was OK and I was pregnant with Jacob,” she said. “He’s just this perfect little bundle of a smiley guy.”