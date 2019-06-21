Carrie Underwood says best moments of her life are when she surrenders to God

Country superstar Carrie Underwood who was named in People magazine's list of 100 Reasons to Love America, testified to how her faith in God helped her get through three recent miscarriages.

“I put a lot of stress on myself — I feel like a lot of moms do, a lot of women do,” Underwood said in the interview.

The “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” singer then echoed her hit song as she spoke of the losses she experienced before the "miracle" birth of her son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, who's now 4 months old.

Underwood said she’s realized, “the best moments in my life are when I say, ‘Hey, I can’t control everything, and that’s OK. God is in control.’”

The season 4 "American Idol" winner and her husband, Mike Fisher, have been married for almost nine years and also have a 4-year-old son, Isaiah.

In 2017 and 2018, however, Underwood suffered three consecutive miscarriages after the birth of her first child.

“Of course you wonder if it’s you, what am I doing wrong, or what have I done wrong. I remember having conversations with Mike trying to make sense of it all,” she recalled in the interview.

Although she said she knew better and is truly committed to her Christian faith, the multiple tragedies led Underwood to have a heart-to-heart talk with God.

“I’ve always wanted to be a good daughter to my parents but also to God and not complain, because we are beyond blessed,” she admitted. “I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family. I have Mike, I have Isaiah, I have great parents. I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don’t want to complain, ever.”

She continued, “But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, ‘OK, I’m kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn’t meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I’ll understand why.’”

After letting go and letting God take the reins of her life and future, Underwood became pregnant for a fifth time and gave birth to baby Jacob.

“We heard that everything was OK and I was pregnant with Jacob,” she celebrated. “He’s just this perfect little bundle of a smiley guy.”

Underwood and her family are now out on the road together for her Cry Pretty 360 arena tour.