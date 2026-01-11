Home News Is the Church really seeing a revival in attendance among Gen Z?

Church attendance among Generation Z has shown signs of stabilizing after years of generational decline, with some indicators pointing to a modest religious rebound, but there is no evidence that a "religious resurgence is underway," polling data suggests.

Overall, 62% of U.S. adults identify as Christian, 28% have no religious affiliation, and 8% belong to other religions, according to data from Pew Research Center's Religious Landscape Study recently analyzed by Lifeway Research.

These figures have remained largely unchanged since 2020, suggesting a halt to the decades-long drop in Christian affiliation. The trend appears uneven but has sparked renewed interest in whether young Americans are returning to faith.

"Based on some specific findings and anecdotal evidence, many have purported that young adults are experiencing a religious revival," Lifeway Research Senior Writer Aaron Earls wrote. "While Pew allows that some changes may be taking place that have yet to be captured in national surveys, they say there is 'no clear evidence that this kind of nationwide religious resurgence is underway.''

Monthly religious service attendance now stands at 34% of U.S. adults, consistent with levels observed in recent years. Prayer frequency and personal importance of religion have also held steady, with 46% reporting daily prayer and 43% saying religion is very important in their lives.

Among Gen Z, those born from 2003 to 2007 report higher levels of religious engagement than slightly older peers born between 1995 and 2002, pointing to a possible shift. In this group, 61% identify with a religion, 35% pray daily, 37% say religion is very important in their lives and 41% attend services at least monthly.

This contrasts with lower rates among those born from 1995 to 2002, where 55% identify with a religion, 30% pray daily, and 26% attend monthly services. However, Earls notes that because the youngest age group includes adults who may still "live at home" with their parents, this may make them more likely to attend religious services.

The data shows that the gender gap in religiosity is narrower among younger adults, with 58% of men and 57% of women under 30 identifying with a religion.

The larger context remains complex. Young adults continue to lag behind older generations in nearly every measure of religious commitment, including belief in God, daily prayer and the role of religion in daily life.

"Pew’s findings seem to indicate the youngest adults are slightly more religious than those slightly older than them," Earls wrote. "This could be signs of a Gen Z religious rebound."

Only 57% of adults under 30 identify with a religion, compared to over 80% of Americans aged 60 and above. While 31% of 18 to 30-year-olds attend religious services at least monthly, the figure rises to 36% for those in their 60s and 43% for those over 70.

Conversion patterns show more young adults leaving Christianity than joining it. Among 18 to 34-year-olds, 5% have become Christians after not being raised in the faith, while 26% left Christianity after being raised in it. Forty-one percent were raised Christian and still identify as such, and 28% have never been Christian.

These trends differ slightly from those born in the 1990s. In that group, only 3% converted to Christianity, while 31% left the faith. However, the younger group includes more new converts and fewer departures, suggesting possible movement toward retention or renewed interest.

"The youngest adults are slightly more likely to include new Christian converts and less likely to have those who leave the faith," Earls notes. "Again, the findings don’t give a simple picture of religion in America or among young adults. There are reasons for optimism and concern."

Historical patterns advise caution. A similar generational uptick was recorded in 2007 among those born between 1985 and 1989, who then showed higher church attendance than the previous cohort. But by 2014, attendance had dropped more steeply among the younger group than among the older one.

Current monthly attendance rates among 18 to 30-year-olds match or exceed those of adults in their 30s, 40s and 50s. The only group with significantly higher attendance are those over 70, indicating that Gen Z’s engagement may not be far from national norms for most adult age groups.

The slight generational shift comes amid a longer-term pattern of secularization, particularly among younger Americans. Today’s 18 to 24-year-olds are less likely to report belief in God with certainty, daily prayer or strong religious identity than their counterparts in 2007 or 2014.

At the same time, fewer young adults identify as nominal or cultural Christians. Those who remain affiliated tend to attend church more consistently and report stronger personal conviction, suggesting a more committed base despite smaller numbers.

Among Gen Z, the smallest gap exists between identification and active practice. Of the 57% who identify with a religion, 31% attend monthly services, 32% pray daily and 33% say religion is very important to them. This balance contrasts with older groups, where religious identity often outpaces regular engagement.

The figures may offer encouragement to churches working to attract younger members. Lifeway urges leaders to focus on retaining and deepening engagement with those already attending, given signs that this group shows strong commitment and personal devotion.

A 2025 report based on survey data from 2,000 respondents aged 13 to 24 found that nearly 40% of Gen Z women aged 18 to 24 now identify as religiously unaffiliated, according to Barna Research.

This group showed the lowest levels of prayer, church attendance, and Bible reading across all Gen Z subgroups, with only 58% saying they had prayed in the past week, 31% reporting Bible use and 30% attending church. The data also suggests that this cohort feels especially unsupported by adults, with just 23% saying they feel supported by their fathers and 36% by their mothers. Only one-third believed their parents understood them, and just 33% said they felt valued by older adults.