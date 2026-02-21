Home News Trump's week in review: New refugee policy, Board of Peace meeting

The past week saw multiple developments from Washington, including the president's sweeping tariff policy being struck down by the nation's highest court.

President Donald Trump touted the importance of Christianity and efforts to protect Christians, while the administration drew pushback for its new refugee policy. Additional developments in the ongoing efforts to end unrest in Iran and Gaza also unfolded.

Here are five highlights from the past week.