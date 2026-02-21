Home News Worship leader, 'American Idol' alum murders wife as children sleep, police say

Quick Summary AI Summary Caleb Flynn, a former 'American Idol' contestant, charged with murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn.

Children were present in the home during the incident but were unharmed.

Flynn faces multiple charges, including murder and tampering with evidence, with a bond set at $2 million. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

A former "American Idol" contestant and church worship leader has been charged in the fatal shooting of his wife inside their Ohio home. The couple’s two children were inside the residence at the time and were unharmed.

Caleb Flynn, 39, has been charged with murder along with two counts each of felonious assault and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his wife, Ashley Flynn, according to Fox News.

He was booked into the Miami County Jail at 5:07 p.m. Thursday, entered a not guilty plea during a Friday arraignment, and had bond set at $2 million.

Emergency dispatch logs indicated that someone inside the home called 911 early Monday morning to report that Ashley Flynn had been shot in the head, Fox said, citing WHIO.

Caleb Flynn told the dispatcher, ‘Oh my god, somebody broke into my home, somebody broke into my home and shot my wife,’ and said there was blood ‘everywhere,’ as first responders were sent to the residence in Tipp City, roughly 20 miles north of Dayton, according to Fox.

Dispatch records showed the reporting person told operators that the children were asleep in their rooms while emergency crews responded, according to News Center 7. Records also showed that only the parents and their two daughters were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Investigators reviewed evidence gathered in the case before filing charges against Flynn, Deadline reported.

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins was quoted as saying, “The family and community deserve a thorough, professional and compassionate investigation into this very sensitive matter. As a result of the investigation, probable cause existed to charge Caleb Flynn with the murder of his wife. Due to the ongoing nature of this case, specific investigative details will not be released at this time.”

Police reported signs of forced entry at the residence and later indicated parts of the scene appeared staged. Authorities also said the case appeared to involve a targeted incident and confirmed the investigation remains ongoing.

Ashley Flynn worked as a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools and coached middle school girls' volleyball. She was also described in reports as a mother and educator active in the local community.

Caleb Flynn previously served as a worship pastor and appeared as a contestant during season 12 of "American Idol" in 2013, receiving a golden ticket to advance in the competition, noted Protestia.

Public records and professional listings later showed him working in commercial flooring sales, focused on church and worship interiors.

During a court appearance conducted by video, Flynn told Judge Samuel Huffman, “I just want to take care of my daughters. I’m not a risk.” His defense attorney, L. Patrick Mulligan, later said prosecutors moved too quickly in filing the case and questioned the strength of the investigation.

Investigators have said the case remains active as authorities continue gathering and reviewing evidence ahead of Flynn’s preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday.