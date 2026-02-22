Home News This week in Christian history: Queen Elizabeth I excommunicated, first Methodist church chartered

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, numerous events of lasting significance have occurred.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events, spanning over 2,000 years of history, might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events from this week in Christian history, including the excommunication of Queen Elizabeth I, the first chartered Methodist church in the United States, and the death of Amanda Smith.