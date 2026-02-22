Home Opinion Ex-death row Iranian to US: Please help protesters in Iran being slaughtered

Over the past several weeks, I have been contemplating my own life growing up in Iran in the context of the daily reports of protests of the Iranian people, and mass murders by the regime of the people.

While I have suffered a lot in and because of the Islamic Republic, the past two months have been among the hardest periods in my life. The last week in December, the Iranian people bravely started protesting in hundreds of cities across Iran. I was inspired and hopeful, and I still am. But I have been pained by the mass murder that has taken place on the streets and in hospitals, across Iran. Tens of thousands have been executed. Hundreds of thousands have been injured. Countless Iranians have been arrested and tortured. All deliberately, demonically, as the Islamic regime has used unspeakable brute force against its own people.

I have been inspired but pained. It’s amazing to see the Iranian people united against the ayatollahs and the mullahs, against the IRGC and agents of the regime inside and outside Iran. It’s amazing to see the Iranian people also united in support of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, the only name of any Iranian leader to be chanted throughout Iran, with the prayer that he will return to Iran to restore the Pahlavi dynasty and lead Iran to freedom.

Many other fake opposition names seeking to undermine Iran are illegitimate, evil wolves in sheep’s clothing. No matter whose name one might hear suggested by anyone else to lead Iran, Prince Pahlavi is the one tens of millions of Iranians want to lead them, and the only person alive who can unify Iran and lead it out of the past 47 years under an Islamic death cult, rejoining the members of the world as a free and prosperous people.

Following developments inside Iran these past months, I have been heartbroken over and over. Western leaders have spoken out in support of the Iranian people, encouraging them to take to the streets, to continue to protest, and to resist the Islamic Republic and agents of the regime. They were motivated by assurances that help is on the way, but that was several weeks ago, during which tens, if not maybe hundreds of thousands have been slaughtered. The protesters have been hoping that help is indeed on the way.

Among those slaughtered are countless children, deliberately targeted by the regime’s forces. The regime’s message is clear: there will be no future for Iran’s youth. I have written about it in depth in my books, but it’s critical to understand that slaughtering children is not accidental but a deliberate tactic of the regime. Children are literally a sacrifice of the demonic regime through its leaders practicing a satanic form of witchcraft. I know it sounds like harsh rhetoric, and hard to believe. But it’s true. When I lived in Iran, I encountered many such witches who served the ayatollahs and the regime’s leaders. They shared their plans openly because they had no shame in it. Every sacrifice in the name of preserving the evil Islamic regime is legitimate, even a goal, in their eyes.

There’s also the deliberate targeting of women. We know that in every cell of its DNA, the Islamic regime practices and encourages misogyny. I experienced that myself as a young girl, throughout my life. I witnessed that across Iran, where women are meant to be subservient to men. I saw this in many ways, especially in prison. Then, and today, women are treated as property, raped at will and in ways that “sanctify” their evil god, and we continue to see women deliberately shot in the face today to disfigure them. It’s not enough that women are subjugated by the hijab, but they are deliberately targeted.

In the past several weeks, I have seen reports of women being raped and disfigured, and their bodies desecrated in unspeakable ways. Because of this, many bodies are simply missing to hide the regime’s crimes. But one thing that has been documented is that of many bodies that have been recovered, their wombs are missing, cut out as yet another way to subjugate and instill fear in women.

It reminds me of the sickening brutality that was documented from Hamas and its attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the deliberate sexual assault against women. Many around the world denied this then because the victims were Jews. Today’s victims are Iranian women. The world cannot look away.

Every day since the end of December I have prayed that it would be the last one of the Islamic Republic, that Iranians would take back their lives and their country. It’s long overdue. Many think that it’s only a domestic problem for Iranians to deal with and that there should not be foreign intervention. That’s false. Let me tell you why.

Yes, the Iranian people need to be free, and that is a legitimate goal of any ethical people and government. It cannot happen too soon, especially with all the suffering.

The Islamic Republic also embodies the greatest threat to the United States, Israel, and the entire world, at least since World War II, but I believe it is even worse than the Nazis and Japan combined. To bring world peace, the Islamic Republic must be brought down. It is the head of the octopus that will make other Islamic terror groups and Iranian agents around the world wither and die.

I also speak as a proud American, joining 350 million others in celebrating our 250th anniversary of independence and the establishment of the truly greatest country on earth. America is the world leader in freedom and democracy. The Iranian people are looking to America to step up and lend a hand. Yet some Americans think it’s not their job, that the future of Iran makes no difference to the United States. Not only are they wrong, but let’s remember something important from our own history. 250 years ago, when brave Americans fought for their independence, we cannot forget that France stepped up to help. Americans were not alone. Someone believed in the righteousness of American independence, and everything that would represent and come to be.

Today, as we celebrate 250 years of American independence, America must commit itself to helping the Iranian people become free and independent and restore the 2,500-year-old proud, prosperous, and enlightening Persian history.

Allowing the Islamic Republic one more day of oxygen is bad for Iran, bad for the Middle East, bad for America and Israel, and bad for the world. We must cut off the head of the octopus in Tehran and expose the regime’s agents across the world. There’s a lot of work to be done.

Looking at what’s happening in Iran, there is one ultimate solution for Iran and its long-term future, domestically and as a member of the family of nations. I know my people. I spent more than a decade inside Iran before I was arrested, sharing about Jesus. Especially because Iranians have rejected Islam, they are ripe for a relationship with and to worship a God of love, the God in whom all prosperity and promises are found.

It’s my goal, through NewPersia.org, to lay the foundation for what will be the ultimate revolution. When the regime falls, we must bring the loving message of Jesus to the Iranian people, one that will change hearts and become the cornerstone for a thriving Iran for 2,500 years to come.