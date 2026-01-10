Home News 5 things to know about the late Michael Reagan: 'I was a chosen one'

Michael Reagan, the adopted and eldest son of former President Ronald Reagan, died Jan. 4 at the age of 80, his family announced earlier this week.

"Michael was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 4th, surrounded by his entire family," his wife, Colleen Reagan, and two children, Cameron Reagan and Ashley Reagan Dunster, said in a statement. "Our hearts are deeply broken as we grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him."

An outspoken Evangelical Christian, Michael Reagan's life was fraught with profound challenges, some which he recounted in his two memoirs, On the Outside Looking In and Twice Adopted. In both, he credited his Christian faith with helping him overcome them.

Here are five things to know about the life and faith journey of Michael Reagan.