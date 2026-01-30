Home News European parliament votes to list IRGC as terror organization as EU moves to impose new sanctions on Iran

European foreign ministers voted on Thursday to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terror organization, following significant lobbying efforts after the deadly crackdowns by the Iranian regime on protesters.

The move was expected after several countries, which had previously opposed such a step, indicated their willingness to do so over the past few days.

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, told reporters ahead of meetings in Brussels on Thursday morning that “Iran’s security forces are responsible for mass killings.”

“The main topic is Iran,” Kallas told the reporters ahead of the parliamentary session. “We are putting new sanctions on the list, and I also expect that we agree on listing the Iran Revolutionary Guard on the terrorist list.”

“This will put them on the same footing with al-Qaeda, Hamas, Daesh (ISIS),” she continued, stating, “If you act as a terrorist, you should be treated as a terrorist.”

Later in the day, Kallas made another post to social media, in which she wrote, "Repression cannot go unanswered."

"EU Foreign Ministers just took the decisive step of designating Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation," Kallas wrote. "Any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise."

Following the announcement, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar posted to social media in Hebrew, saying, "I welcome the decision of the EU foreign ministers to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization. This is an important and historic decision."

"For years, Israel has acted, and in recent weeks with particular intensity, to achieve this outcome," Sa'ar wrote. "The number one factor in spreading terrorism and undermining regional stability has now been called by its name."

Sa'ar also said that the designation "sends an important message to the sons and daughters of the Iranian people who are fighting for their freedom."

The announcement came after France said on Wednesday that it would support listing the IRGC as a terror organization.

France "supports the inclusion of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps" on the European list of terrorist organizations, the French government announced on Wednesday, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Also on Wednesday, French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot said, “France condemns this state violence that has blindly struck the Iranian people.”

He called for increased sanctions on individuals and organizations associated with the violent crackdown.

“It is essential to combat the impunity of the perpetrators of this bloody repression. That is why, as I have already said, we support the adoption of new sanctions targeting the main individuals responsible for the repression,” the minister told the French parliament.

In a note posted to X, Barrot wrote, “France will support the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the European Union’s list of terrorist organizations.”

UN Watch founder Hillel Neuer, who was involved in lobbying efforts to have the EU add the IRGC to the terror list, praised the decision on X.

Italy had previously signaled its willingness to list the IRGC, with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani writing on X, “On Thursday at the European Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, I will propose, in coordination with the other partners, the inclusion of the Revolutionary Guards on the list of terrorist organizations as well as individual sanctions against those responsible for these heinous acts.”

As part of the lobbying effort, a group of U.S. lawmakers sent a letter to Kallas on Wednesday, urging the EU to “join the United States, Canada, and Australia” in designating the IRGC as a terror organization.

“As you know, the Islamic Republic of Iran remains a leading state sponsor of terror. The IRGC has not only committed terrorist acts throughout the Middle East but has also carried out attacks throughout the EU and against EU citizens — all while continuing to brutalize its own citizens at home in Iran, with a brutal crackdown this month leading to the murder of an estimated 12,000 Iranian protesters,” the letter read.

“The IRGC’s targeting of EU citizens includes attacks in France, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, and Cyprus,” the letter continued. “These attacks span from cyberattacks and surveillance operations to targeted assassinations and synagogue bombings. Additional attacks have occurred in countries bordering the EU, such as Switzerland, the UK, Albania, and Türkiye.”

The letter was signed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers from the House of Representatives.

A move to add the IRGC to the terror list would require a unanimous vote by all 27 members of the EU. France, Italy and Spain hadpreviously opposed the designation of the IRGC as a terror group, arguing that the move could limit chances for dialogue with Iran.

Meanwhile, several other EU members, such as Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and the Baltic states have been pushing for such a designation in recent days.

Last week, Dutch EU representative Bart Groothuis specifically called out the three nations for blocking the listing.

“No more excuses, no more hiding behind closed door meetings, but act and do the right thing,” Groothuis told his fellow EU parliamentarians.

While several media reports claimed that the Spanish government is also expected to back such a terror listing, at the time of publication, no Spanish official had publicly commented on the move.

During meetings in Brussels on Thursday morning, the EU foreign ministers approved new sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals and entities associated with the deadly crackdown on protesters.

Meanwhile, the Iranian regime has warned of “destructive consequences” if the European Union decides to add the IRGC to the terror list.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.