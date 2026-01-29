Home Opinion When Trump admin declared open war on gender ideology this happened

President Trump recently critiqued Supreme Court justices who are “fighting hard” for men to be able to compete in women’s sports.

“A couple of them, I can't imagine it. But I think anybody that rules that way should lose a lot of credibility,” the president said last Tuesday, referring to Little v. Hecox, in which the Court heard arguments on January 13. The Court will decide whether the Constitution prohibits states from protecting girls and women’s sports.

“All you have to do is look at the records, look at weightlifting records, look at swimming records, look at track and field,” President Trump added. “This is not fair. It's very demeaning to women.”

Indeed, it is.

President Trump has become increasingly vocal in defending basic facts of biological reality — the human species is sexually dimorphic; and no one can change their sex — which went unquestioned until the last three milliseconds of human existence. This truth-telling has been widely and wildly cheered by those hungry for the return of common sense.

It began on the campaign trail in 2024, when then-candidate Trump promised to restore biological sanity to our society. At his Madison Square Garden rally, the president thundered, “We will get ... transgender insanity the hell out of our schools, and we will keep men out of women's sports.” The crowd went wild.

The populist president confidently tapped into what many Americans were — and still are — feeling.

How did we get to a point where highly influential and intelligent people pretend they don’t know what a woman is? How have we turned a blind eye to the literally thousands of girls who have lost medals, competitions, scholarships and other opportunities to male athletes? As a society, why did we sanction the medicalization and mutilation of tens of thousands of young, healthy bodies under the deceptive guise of “gender-affirming care.”

They say the first step to recovery is admitting you’ve got a problem. And Houston, we’ve got a problem.

Nevertheless, radical activists have dramatically overplayed their hand on the “trans” issue.

Seventy-nine percent of Americans — including two-thirds of Democrats — now believe that men “should not” compete in women’s sports, according to a 2025 New York Times/Ipsos survey. That’s up from 67% who said in the same in 2023.

The same survey reports that 71% of Americans approve of restricting trans medical interventions — including puberty blocking drugs and opposite-sex hormones — for anyone under 18.

To see just how far the tide has turned against transgenderism, consider where the nation was under the Biden administration.

On his inauguration day, former President Joe Biden redefined “sex” for all federal agencies, directing them to protect “gender identity” — which doesn’t exist — under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Five days later, the president issued an executive order welcoming all trans-identified individuals to wear our nation’s uniform and serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. The order allowed taxpayer dollars to pay for servicemembers’ wrong-sex procedures, costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars to irreversibly damage servicemembers’ bodies in support of a lie.

President Biden selected Admiral Rachel Levine, a trans-identified person, as the 17th Assistant Secretary for Health within HHS. As a result, Levine — a biological male born and named Richard — was selected by USA Today as their “woman of the year” in 2022.

The Biden-stacked Equal Employment Opportunity Commission proposed to criminalize the factual speech of hundreds of millions of Americans by making “misgendering” a workplace harassment claim. And the Department of Education attempted to force boys into young girl’s locker rooms, bathrooms and sports around the country.

The American people didn’t like what they saw.

Last year could be seen as the year the tide turned against transgenderism, and much of that is attributable to President Trump’s bold and brash truth-telling on this issue.

During his second inaugural address, President Trump declared open war on gender ideology which had metastasized throughout the federal government in just four short years.

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” the president stated. This simple truth broke the spell, kicking off a full-scale assault against gender ideology in 2025.

The president then signed an executive order declaring it the “policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female,” just hours after being sworn in. President Trump then signed another executive order protecting girls sports on February 5. After that, it was off to the races. He surgically targeted other serious delusions.

The State Department promptly issued guidance requiring passports identify individuals only as males or females. The Pentagon required servicemembers to serve in accordance with their real sexual identity.

In April, the DOJ launched investigations into dozens of hospitals and clinics for performing experimental transgender interventions on minors. In May, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a comprehensive report highlighting the serious problems with “gender-affirming care.” And in December, HHS moved to block hospitals from performing sex-rejecting procedures on minors.

While more remains to be done, one thing is certain: The Trump administration is responsible for singularly and systematically going to war against antiscientific and harmful trans ideology, helping to save thousands of young children and adolescents caught in its grip.

Courage begets courage. As the Trump administration has led the way over the last year, we’ve seen Americans become more vocal, following suit and refusing to “live not by lies.” Because of these new policies, thousands of American youth will be protected.