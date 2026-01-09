Home News Tucker Carlson tells Bryce Crawford porn addiction is greater threat than Islam, exposes US to conquest 'You've prepared the country to be taken over'

Quick Summary AI Summary Tucker Carlson claims porn addiction poses a greater threat to the U.S. than radical Islam.

Carlson argues that pornography weakens men and exposes the nation to conquest.

He suggests that self-destructive sexual behavior undermines marriage and civilization. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

Political commentator Tucker Carlson warned during a recent interview on a Christian podcast that rampant pornography addiction and the fetishes it produces pose a greater practical threat to the United States than radical Islam by weakening its men and ultimately exposing the nation to conquest.

Speaking during an hour-long conversation with 22-year-old evangelist Bryce Crawford on the "Bryce Crawford Podcast," Carlson argued that the political debates in the U.S. often distract from deeper spiritual problems.

"To make it Republican versus Democrat is completely false, and it also ignores the deeper truth, which is our problems start within us," he said. "And I honestly think that one of the biggest problems — sorry to shock your viewers — is pornography on the internet."

Carlson pinpointed the increasingly popular "cuckoldry" fetish, which involves a husband consensually observing his wife engaging in sexual activity with another man, as an especially pernicious perversion that effectively emasculates those who enjoy it while undermining marriage and civilization.

"I'm talking about a specific thing, which is 'Hey, sleep with my wife pornography,' which is pushed by the pornography companies," said Carlson, who added he believes porn sites are monitored by government intelligence agencies for blackmail purposes.

Noting that men are hard-wired to protect their wives from other men, and that every other institution emerges from that basic impulse, Carlson warned that chipping away at such an instinct endangers the entire culture.

"So if the point of pornography is to convince you it's OK for some random guy to sleep with your wife, and millions of American men believe that, or in their deepest secret thoughts are turned on by it, you've prepared the country to be taken over. Because you have made the men not men anymore."

Carlson went on to suggest self-destructive sexual depravity is a result of "the last 80 years of prosperity," which he said "has driven Americans and the West in general so far from what is fundamentally true."

"The most fundamental truth about marriage is, it's your job to make sure other men don't get to sleep with your wife. That's number one," he said. "And pornography, more than any other thing, I am convinced, has subverted that. And it should be banned immediately, and the people who put it on the internet should be in jail."

Carlson said cuckoldry is worse than straightforward adultery and engenders a weak, twisted mindset that has wide-ranging implications for the nation.

"What I'm talking about is something way darker, which is: wife sleeps with some random guy, a stranger, and husband approves. That is true subversion. Encouraging your wife to sleep with another man? You are emasculated on the deepest possible level, and elements of our society and particularly pornography do encourage that."

"And the rise in it is really noticeable, and occasionally, there will be a scandal about it; and it's really way deeper than sex. Nobody talks about it [...], but this is not private. This has an effect on the nation itself and on its men, who are supposed to be leading the nation, but aren't. And they're not leading their families, they're not leading the nation, and why is that? Well, this is one of the reasons."

Carlson later asserted that the consequences of pornography, hookup apps and sites like OnlyFans, which allows users to make money by recording themselves sexually, pose a more immediate threat to the average American than radical Islam.

"The real threat is, I don't know, OnlyFans, Tinder. I mean, these are threats to the civilization," he said. "And they're also just manifestations of deeper problems. It's not all OnlyFans' fault, but if you're turning 10 percent of the American female population into prostitutes, you need to be in jail right now."

"That's what an invading army does, that's what the Ottomans did," he said, later adding, "Are the Muslims coming in here and turning our daughters into prostitutes? No, OnlyFans is doing that."

Carlson has been increasingly outspoken about the cultural dangers of widespread pornography.

During a viral tussle with British journalist Piers Morgan in November, Carlson questioned the "born-gay" theory of homosexuality, arguing that while he once believed it himself, he has since concluded that the skyrocketing rates of LGBT self-identification among young people is attributable in part to "propaganda and pornography."

Studies have shown that porn-induced erectile dysfunction and other sexual problems have risen among young men to an unprecedented degree, and a 2016 Barna study found that porn addiction is rampant even among church-going Christians.

The study, which was conducted in partnership with the Josh McDowell Ministry, found that 93% of pastors and 94% of youth pastors discern that porn is a bigger problem in churches than it was two decades ago, and that 57% of pastors and 64% of youth pastors have personally struggled with it, either currently or in the past.

Of the pastors who were still using porn, 87% said they felt great shame about it, and 55% said they live in constant fear of their addiction being exposed.

Seventy percent of the youth pastors who participated in the study said they have had at least one teenager come to them for help with porn addiction within the past year. The majority who sought help were high school or middle school boys, though many said porn addiction is also becoming a growing problem for girls.