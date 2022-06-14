Nancy Pelosi claims drag queens are 'what America is all about' on RuPaul's 'Drag Race'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claimed that drag queens are “what America is all about” during an appearance on the reality TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

Pelosi, who represents the LGBT stronghold of San Francisco, posted a clip of her cameo on the fifth episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7” on Twitter Saturday. She wrote that “it was an honor” to make an appearance on the reality TV show, stressing that she was “inspired by the contestants because they knew their power.” Pelosi also included the hashtag #PrideMonth in her tweet.

It was an honor to make an appearance on episode 5 of @RuPaulsDragRace All Stars 7 this week. I was inspired by the contestants because they know their power. Their freedom of expression is what America is all about. #PrideMonthpic.twitter.com/d5D7wubRKp — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 12, 2022

In the clip, which aired Friday on the streaming service Paramount+, Pelosi greeted the contestants as they gathered on stage. She told them that it was her “honor to be here to say to all of you, how proud we all are of you.”

“Thank you for the joy and beauty you bring to the world,” she added. “Your freedom of expression, of yourselves in drag, is what America is all about. I say that all the time to my friends in drag.”

RuPaul, a drag performer who serves as host and head judge of the show, asked Pelosi to share “words of wisdom.” The Speaker responded: “The single most important thing I can say is to vote.”

“With the midterm elections coming up, it’s very important for people to make their voices and their vote heard,” Pelosi said.

The RealClearPolitics average of the generic ballot, which is based on the results of the most recent polls asking voters which party they want to have majority control of Congress, shows Pelosi’s Democrat candidates trailing Republicans by 3.5 percentage points with the 2022 midterm elections less than five months away.

RuPaul expressed gratitude to Pelosi for “the work you’ve done and the work you continue to do tirelessly for our freedom,” adding, “Your tenacity is something that we all look up to.”

A contestant on the series told Pelosi “we throw the word masterclass around here all the time, but that sarcastic shady clap you do was [expletive] epic.” The contestant was referring to Pelosi’s clap during then-President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in 2019.

Pelosi insisted that the clap was “completely unintentional,” as the contestants and judges erupted into laughter and applause. RuPaul told Pelosi that “we have prayers in our hearts to keep you strong.” As her appearance on the reality series came to a close, Pelosi replied, “Thank you for that,” and “may God bless America.”

“Can I get an amen?” she asked. The performers and judges gathered around Pelosi and chanted “Amen” in unison. She offered another “sarcastic shady clap” as the segment concluded.

Pelosi’s appearance on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7” comes less than a month after children appeared on stage with drag performers at RuPaul’s DragCon 2022, an event that took place in Los Angeles. Video footage from the event showed children dancing alongside the drag queens as they collected money from the audience.

Similar events have taken place throughout June, including “Drag Queen Story Time” at a Massachusetts preschool and an event called “Drag the Kids to Pride - A Family Friendly Drag Show” at a gay bar in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas drag show generated significant pushback, with one Texas state lawmaker vowing to introduce a bill stopping the “disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualizing young children” by banning drag shows in the presence of minors as soon as the state’s next legislative session begins.

California state Sen. Scott Wiener, an openly gay Democrat who represents San Francisco like Pelosi, suggested in response to Slaton’s proposed legislation that schools in his state should offer “Drag Queen 101” as part of the K-12 curriculum, noting that “Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement.” In an interview with Fox News Wiener suggested that his proposal to establish Drag Queen 101 in California’s public schools was a joke.