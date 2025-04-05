Home Opinion The Church’s biggest problem isn’t bad leadership. It's this

Idolatry is often thought of as an ancient sin involving golden calves and carved images. However, it’s far more common today than we might admit.

One example of idolatry’s influence is the way public opinion shifts when admired figures experience a fall from grace. While this pattern is often seen in secular fame, it has also crept into church culture. The allure of big platforms and high follower counts pose serious threats to the credibility of the American Church.

When pastors and faith influencers stumble, their followers experience deep disappointment that can lead to disillusionment and even “church hurt.” As trust in the church erodes, the name of Christ is tarnished.

I strongly believe that the way forward is engaging in the practice of soul care. Having walked closely with Christian leaders, I have seen how unaddressed idolatry weakens spiritual foundations and has contributed to the decline of the American Church.

Yet, I have also witnessed the transformative power of soul care to restore what is broken. When we turn from misplaced worship and engage in personal renewal, God transforms brokenness into wholeness in a way only He can do. That transformation is not just for the famous but for the Church as a whole.

In psychology, the concept of BIRG-ing (Basking in Reflected Glory) refers to how “individuals bolster their self-esteem and self-worth by identifying with another group or individual’s success.” Its counter, CORF-ing (Cutting Off Reflected Failure), entails distancing oneself from the failures of others to safeguard one’s own reputation.

These concepts resonate with biblical teachings, identifying them as forms of idolatry. Idolatry is defined as “the elevation of anything above God in one's life,” and is described in the Old Testament as “doing evil in the sight of the Lord.”

An idolatrous heart is a fearful heart seeking rescue through worldly pursuits. Placing hope in our soul’s most significant distractors — power, fame, and wealth — is a dangerous game. In our household, we refer to these temptations as “the three bears” because chasing them directly can harm the soul or, even worse, lead to being devoured.

The rising trend of the Christian “celebrity” is concerning and has become more prevalent with the megachurch culture and social media exposure.

When we elevate individuals beyond their humanity, we inadvertently transform them into “mini gods,” seeking them as a source to meet our needs. We become part of the demand for an unending stream of wisdom, productivity, and influence, fueling the ego’s propensity to “play god.”

The consequences of moral leadership failures bring defamation to what we aspire to embody — Christianity itself. It's important to remember that when we look to humans for validation and guidance instead of to God, we risk our spiritual well-being and the integrity of our faith community.

My mother frequently said, “Idolatry leads to hate.” Seeking superficial glory leads us to “step over a dollar to get to a dime,” where we miss the true worth of those in front of us. If we neglect these lessons, we risk creating human kingdoms instead of building God's Kingdom.

I thought that by taking in these warnings, I could sidestep these pitfalls; however, one phone call would reveal how easy it was for me to fall into these bad patterns and justify my behavior.

My friend told me, “The pastor of the church you recommended preached against bikinis, and now he’s been exposed for cheating on his wife and a porn problem.”

I felt shocked and guilty for recommending the church. I tried to distance myself, unaware I was engaging in CORF-ing — distancing myself from the pastor’s failure and the church. Judgment clouded my perspective, just as flattery does in BIRG-ing.

The failures of Christian leaders feed disillusionment, eroding trust in the Church. Yet, this is not evidence of a powerless God. Rather, it reveals His discipline, as He answers people according to their idols (Ezekiel 14:4). The solution is not to seek better leaders to admire, but to return to true, Bible-based soul care.

Soul care begins with acknowledging our limitations, repenting, rejecting bitterness, and seeking God as our source of wisdom (James 1:5). Many have looked to misguided sources — leaders, platforms, or influence — for identity and security. Christian leaders can guide us, but they cannot sustain us.

Through decades in ministry and Christian spaces, I’ve seen how flattery and fear of backlash allow moral compromise. Those chasing earthly rewards ultimately harm their souls and those around them. True restoration requires humility, accountability, and repentance.

One of the greatest threats to the Church today is not legalism or atheism — it is idolatry. We cannot heal by idolizing better leaders or condemning fallen ones while ignoring our own brokenness.

That is the purpose of soul care — returning to God as our source, fostering honesty, accountability, repentance, and transformation. Only then can the Church reflect His light, not our own.